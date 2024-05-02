Watch Luke Bryan Drop the Mic With His Impeccable Dance Moves on ‘American Idol’

Luke Bryan doesn’t underestimate the importance of his role on American Idol. The “Drink a Beer” singer, along with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, are tasked with choosing America’s next musical superstar. That’s no small feat. Still, it can’t be all business all the time on the American Idol set. Bryan has been known to keep the mood light by breaking out into spontaneous song-and-dance routines. See his latest “mic-dropping moves” below.

Luke Bryan Shows Off His Dances Moves

American Idol shared a video Thursday (May 2) to its official Instagram account showing Bryan breaking it down on set. “Luke’s dance moves are giving us life,” the caption read.

“Mic drop, mic drop,” Bryan declares, before launching into a highlight reel of his best moves.

“All right. That was… incredible,” host Ryan Seacrest is heard saying in the clip.

The show’s social media followers agreed. “Luke always livins up a room, with his smile, mives and humour,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another user added, “If anyone doesn’t love Luke , hmm? Don’t understand.”

It wasn’t the first time the country star has let loose on set. Bryan posted a video to social media of himself celebrating season 22’s top 14 finalists. He clapped and danced along in his seat to Kool and the Gang’s1980 hit “Celebration.”

Who Can Forget This Epic Fall?

However, Bryan isn’t always so light on his feet. The singer took a hard onstage fall during his April 20 set at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

At the time, Bryan joked that a fan who had thrown their cellphone onstage should expect a call from his lawyer. However, the “Crash My Party” singer later revealed a different culprit behind his tumble.

“Everybody is reporting [about the] cellphone, but I was kind of hamming that up,” Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t think it was a cell phone. I think it was just slick.”

The five-time Entertainer of the Year took the misstep in stride. Bryan joked onstage that he needed “some viral” footage to boost his music.

“Now I gotta get the bumper sticker made,'” he joked to Entertainment Tonight. “‘I busted my a** and this is my new single.'”

Featured image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images