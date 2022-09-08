7 of the Most Famous Musical Performances for Queen Elizabeth II, from Judy Garland to Paul McCartney

As news rolls in about the passing of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, we thought we’d celebrate her life as it pertains to music.

Below, American Songwriter is revisiting some of the best and most famous musical performances held for the British Royal and Matriarch.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the music.

1. Judy Garland

The legendary actress and singer performed her signature hit, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” for Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at the 1957 Royal Variety Performance in London. Nearly 50 years later, Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli, performed her own offering for the Royals, too.

2. Sir Paul McCartney

The famed Knighted songwriter and performer has played his left-handed bass several times for the Royal family, both with his Mop Top Foursome (the Beatles) and solo. Below, McCartney performed for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee Concert in London in 2012, singing some of his most famous songs, including “Let It Be.”

3. Sir Elton John

Like McCartney, Sir Elton John performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration in 2012. Looking fabulous, the Knighted songwriter and performer offered a lively performance for Queen Elizabeth II, singing hits and giving it his all on the 88 keys.

4. Sammy Davis Jr.

The singer and comedian stopped by London’s Victoria Palace Theatre in 1960 for the first televised Royal Variety Show. The night made Davis a star even more so in the U.K. and the Royal family reportedly loved every second of it. He had more curtain calls than any other performer in the history of the show.

5. Taylor Swift

The pop stars performed for Her Majesty and even got Prince William up on stage to perform a rendition of the Bon Jovi hit, “Livin’ On a Prayer.” Check out the nervous singing from the Royal in front of his grandmother with Taylor and Jon!

6. Lady Gaga

The Queen of the Little Monsters met the Queen of England several times and in 2016, she sang “Million Reasons” for the Royal Variety Performance. Looking fab, with her big voice in tow, Gaga wowed audiences.

7. Ed Sheeran

The British-born singer got to perform for Queen Elizabeth II at her Diamond Jubilee celebration, too. Below Sheeran wows audiences with his acoustic guitar and his soft, brilliant voice. Check out the performance at Buckingham Palace.

(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)