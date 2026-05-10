This 1967 Beatles Song Was Inspired by a Real Place From McCartney’s Childhood

In an old interview, Paul McCartney recalls that, when he and John Lennon were writing songs in the early days, they would often “hark back” to places they both remembered. That’s how McCartney came up with the idea for “Penny Lane”, which was inspired by a real place both writers were familiar with growing up.

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“Penny Lane” was first released as a double A-side single with “Strawberry Fields Forever” in 1967. Eventually, it would also appear on Sgt. Pepper.

“When I was going to John’s house in Liverpool, I would change buses at the Penny Lane roundabout, where Church Road meets Smithdown Road,” McCartney explains in The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present.

Penny Lane, there is a barber showing photographs

Of every head he’s had the pleasure to know

And all the people that come and go

Stop and say, “Hello.”

McCartney expands on the barbershop aspect in his memoir. He explains that on the real-life Penny Lane, there is an Italian barbershop owned by a man named Harry Bioletti. “All the members of The Beatles had our hair cut there at one time or another,” McCartney shares.

Many of the details in Penny Lane are inspired by real things McCartney remembers from his childhood. There’s a bank, a barber shop, and a fire station on Penny Lane that actually existed. Even certain characters, like the nurse who sells poppies, were based on real people.

“They’re just memories, really, you know, pulled together and given a kind of slightly poetic treatment,” McCartney explains of [“Penny Lane”]. “And it’s really just memories of my Liverpool childhood.”

When McCartney First Met Lennon

On July 6, 1957, Lennon first met McCartney on the stage at St Peter’s Church Hall in Woolton, Liverpool. It was there that The Quarrymen, a group Lennon was in at the time, performed. This was much to the amusement of a young McCartney, who also did an impromptu performance of his own.

Within a few weeks of this initial meeting, the duo was writing songs together, embarking on what would eventually become one of the greatest creative partnerships in history.

Also in The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present, McCartney recalls the first time he actually saw Lennon. It was while riding on a bus in Liverpool that the teenager became randomly intrigued by a cool, older-looking guy.

“The first time I ever saw John Lennon was on the bus,” McCartney shares. “I didn’t know him then, so he was just this slightly older guy with a sort of rocker hairdo, lots of grease, black jacket, sideburns.” He continues, “And I just remember thinking, ‘Well, he’s a cool guy.’”

“I had no idea who he was at the time, but I’ll always remember that very first image.”

Photo by: Rob Verhorst/Redferns