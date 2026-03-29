71 Years Ago, the Controversial Movie That Launched the First-Ever Rock and Roll No. 1 Premiered in the United States

In March of 1955, Blackboard Jungle premiered in theaters across the United States. The film faced controversy and bans for its depiction of youth violence and juvenile delinquency. Decades later, it is hailed as a groundbreaking piece of cinema. Part of this status is due to the film’s soundtrack, which featured rock and roll music. More specifically, it featured “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets. Later that year, it became the first rock song to hit the top of the Billboard pop charts.

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The music featured in Blackboard Jungle drew large audiences, packed with teens. They danced in the aisles to Haley’s future hit. Some theaters saw riots and brawls during screenings of the film. Later, crimes committed by teens were blamed on the movie and the music it showcased. As a result, theaters across the United States, especially in the South, banned the film or made screenings adults-only.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1955, Bill Haley & His Comets Changed the Music World Forever When “Rock Around the Clock” Topped the Hot 100]

Despite the controversy, Blackboard Jungle was praised by critics. More importantly, it sent shockwaves through youth culture in the United States. Before, rock and roll was a niche genre, overlooked by many as unsophisticated. Frank Sinatra famously called it “music for cretins.” According to Songfacts, the budding genre was so far from the public consciousness that Decca Records marketed “Rock Around the Clock” as a “novelty foxtrot.” However, the film put the music in front of a wide audience who loved it. Soon, rock broke into the mainstream. Haley and his hit led the charge.

Bill Haley Notches a Landmark Hit Thanks to Blackboard Jungle

Penned by Max Freedman and James Myers, Bill Haley & His Comets first released “Rock Around the Clock” in 1954. It was initially the B-side to “Thirteen Women (And Only One Man in Town).” It saw some minor chart success but was considered a commercial failure.

Then, the song appeared in Blackboard Jungle. It played under the opening credits and during four more scenes throughout the film. This caused the song to re-enter the Billboard chart and begin its climb to the top.

On July 9, 1955, “Rock Around the Clock” topped the Billboard Best Sellers in Stores chart, where it stayed for eight consecutive weeks. One week later, it reached the top of the Most Played by Jockeys chart, where it stayed for six weeks. The classic also spent five weeks atop the Most Played in Jukeboxes chart. Finally, it stayed at the top of the Honor Roll of Hits for six weeks.

The Billboard Honor Roll of Hits combined the data from the other three charts to form a weekly top 10. It was the publication’s most-watched chart at the time and would remain so until 1958, when it was replaced by the Hot 100.

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