8 of Our Favorite Super Bowl Commercials Starring Musical Guests

1. Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton teams up with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus for a T-Mobile phone commercial. Parton encourages Cyrus to use her voice for the phones —”You got a voice, Miley, use it,” she says. That’s all Cyrus needed to sing out for 5G Phones in a spoof on the 1985 “We Are the World” musical event.

2. Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson is speaking out for the legalization of Skechers. The only thing is…Skechers isn’t an illegal brand. Nelson assumed they were because they feel so good. Either way, Nelson wants us all to “pass the Skechers.’

3. Charlie Puth, Megan Thee Stallion and Salt-N-Pepa

Charlie Puth and Megan Thee Stallion star in two teaser commercials for Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Cheetos. While Megan is locked out of her set trailer by a sloth, Puth, who is beatboxing on his way to the trailer, finds the door ajar and Dorito stained paw prints throughout his trailer. It all leads up to the official Super Bowl commercial where the animals in the forest, including the sloth, come across Doritos and Cheetos Flamin’ Hot chips after a hiker drops them. The animals start eating the chips, causing them to beatbox to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It.”

4. Doja Cat

Doja Cat and her friends escape a sad clown school in “The Grande Escape” for Taco Bell. After finding a “live mas” hot sauce packet underneath a clown hat, several members hit the road and shed their clown image as they head to the nearest Taco Bell.

5. Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart

Not only did Snoop Dogg perform during the Super Bowl Halftime show but he shared the small screen with his favorite friend, Martha Stewart. The two are enjoying a nice evening outdoors using their EZ Reach Bic lighter. While all scenarios can easily be misconstrued as Snoop partaking in pot smoking, Stewart sets us straight on all the other uses for the EZ reach.

6. Ice – T

Ice-T dons a tracksuit in this Honey Nut Cheerios commercial, leading a group of speed walkers down the street while staying healthy.

7. Will Smith

Will Smith took to the airwaves to promote his new upcoming drama Bel Air, a reboot of the ’80s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Smith introduces a new generation to the show by singing the theme song with a variety of musical performers.

8. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan made a return in the new Planet Fitness commercial, narrated by William Shatner. The question posed in the commercial is what’s gotten into Lindsay? A stark difference from her wild early days, Lohan is sharp, sleeping well, and more productive thanks to getting fitacular at Planet Fitness.