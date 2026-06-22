Jelly Roll Keeps the Spotlight Burning With a Major Television Announcement

While quickly becoming a power couple in country music and Nashville, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have officially filed for divorce. Having always been open and honest with their fans, the former couple set the record straight over the last week. With Bunnie Xo sharing her thoughts on the Dumb Blondes podcast and Jelly Roll pouring his heart out on stage, the two are looking to move forward while supporting the love they continue to have for one another. Embracing a new chapter in his life, it seems the hitmaker will head to Hollywood to help Jimmy Kimmel enjoy his vacation.

Although summer might be a time for relaxing, Jelly Roll has remained extremely busy. Currently helming his Little A** Shed Tour, the country singer continued to support Post Malone’s Big A** Stadium Tour. And now, he will add late-night host to his resume as he will take over hosting duties for Kimmel.

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Making the announcement, Kimmel revealed that Jelly Roll was just one of the stars who would host his show during his absence. And while most fans are thrilled to have just a single week off, Kimmel will take two months off. And according to the host, “This time voluntarily.”

Promising fans that he wasn’t fired, Kimmel turned to more than Jelly Roll for help. The list of stars hosting for Kimmel included Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, and Tiffany Haddish.

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Jelly Roll Embraces New Chapter In His Life And Career

As for Jelly Roll, he took a moment to address his personal life during a recent concert. Admitting that he wasn’t going to discuss the divorce at the time, he found himself overcome with emotions.

Exhausted from the ongoing rumors circulating on the internet, Jelly Roll declared, “Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it, you can go watch it, every word of it is the truth. That will be my best friend forever. This is the only time I will ever speak about it.”

Their time as husband and wife might be over, but Jelly Roll promised that time would never change their love. “Bunnie, I love you baby. Thank you for those 10 years, they were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship, and 20 beyond that.”

Between touring, supporting Malone, and now stepping behind the desk at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jelly Roll continues to embrace new opportunities while supporting those who helped him along the way.

(Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)