The Touching Tribute Hidden on Vince Gill’s Album Cover Starts With His 100-Year-Old Mother

Last week, Vince Gill kicked off his 50 Years From Home tour in support of his newest EP series of the same name. His latest release, A Mother’s Prayer, was released on June 12 and featured songs like “I Still Believe In You,” “My Daughter,” and “This Heart of Mine.” Collaborating with Jordan Fletcher and Maggie Rose on the EP, Gill recently shared the inspiration behind the cover for the album and why it featured the dobro.

The eighth EP in the series, Gill opted to keep the cover somewhat simplistic with only a dobro. While fans have heard the musician use the instrument in the past, some might be shocked to learn that it was Gill’s mother who inspired the cover. Still going strong at 100 years old, she once told her son that while she enjoyed his singing, her favorite thing was hearing him play the dobro.

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Discussing his mother’s love for the dobro with Charlie Worsham, Gill explained, “I put this on the cover because when my mom talked about…. My mom’s 100. Still rocking. But she goes, ‘I enjoyed your music. I like your singing and all that, but my favorite thing is to hear you play the dobro.”

@vincegill What is Vince’s Mom’s favorite instrument to hear him play? The dobro. Which is exactly why it’s the perfect instrument to grace the cover of ‘A Mother’s Prayer’. Get the full story on all things EP8 in the latest episode of the 50 Years From Home series on YouTube now. #countrymusic #vincegill #podcast ♬ original sound – Vince Gill

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Maggie Rose Thrilled To Have A Song With Vince Gill

That simple statement from his mother was more than enough for Gill to put it on the cover. Excited over the finished project, even Rose found her own personal story when writing the lyrics for “A Mother’s Prayer.”

At the time, she was on the verge of becoming a mother herself. “I wrote ‘A Mother’s Prayer’ with Vince and Jordan as an ode to our moms who have always supported us and let us chase our dreams, and this was a few months before I found out I would become a mother myself.”

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With love at the center of “A Mother’s Prayer,” Rose was eternally grateful for the chance to highlight mothers all around the world, including her own. “The gratitude I feel towards my mother has only amplified and getting the chance to pay tribute to her with an artist as legendary as Vince makes me want to say ‘Hey, Mom! I have a song with Vince Gill!’”

While Gill has spent decades making music, A Mother’s Prayer showed that some of his most meaningful inspiration still comes from where it all started.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)