Lainey Wilson Shares the Sweet Reason She Danced to “Butterfly Kisses” With Her Dad at Her Wedding

Lainey Wilson chose her father-daughter for a sweet reason. In honor of Father’s Day, the country singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her dad dancing at her wedding to Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

In the sweet clip, Wilson and her dad, Brian Wilson, spin around the room as Jeff Carson’s “Butterfly Kisses” plays. The father-daughter duo fully enjoyed the sweet moment, as wedding attendees watched on.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I sang ‘Butterfly Kisses’ at my kindergarten graduation so of course it had to be my father daughter dance at the wedding,” Wilson wrote. “Happy Father’s Day, Deddy.”

The father-daughter dance wasn’t the only special music moment at Wilson’s wedding.

Wilson previously revealed that she and Hodges shared their first dance to Muscadine Bloodline’s “10-90 (The Sound of Roses).” As for why they chose that track, Wilson simply shared a portion of the song’s lyrics with Vogue.

“You walk in a room / And I lose my breath / Coming my way / Counting your steps / My heart starts to beat / Out of my chest / Harder and harder / The closer you get.“

What to Know About Lainey Wilson’s Wedding

Following the ceremony, which was held at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, Wilson and Hodges walked down the aisle to Raye’s “Where Is My Husband!”

Wilson decided to honor her Louisiana roots by enlisting The Rebirth Brass Band to perform. The 12-piece jazz band played the guests in a line march to cocktail hour.

“It was so lovely to have that touch of my home in Louisiana up here in Tennessee,” the bride said.

After the cocktail hour, guests participated in a second line march. This time, the band played them to the cave where the reception was held.

What followed was a night of “good food, good company, and good music.”

Wilson said “the dance floor was packed all night” as the New Orleans-based band played. Later, when it came time for the newlyweds to depart, they did so in style.

“Duck and I followed the band through a send-off line of sparklers and cheering loved ones, climbed into an old white Ford truck, and drove off!” Wilson recalled.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic