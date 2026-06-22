“We Are Reeling”: Acclaimed Rock Band Reacts to Fan’s Death at Concert

Goose is speaking out after a tragedy. During the band’s concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Paul Kueker, a 51-year-old married dad of two, plunged 150 feet to his death, his mom told The New York Post.

Goose initially reacted to the news on social media, writing, “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support.”

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After more details came to light about the incident, the band once again took to social media to share a lengthier statement.

“We are all reeling following the events that occurred at last nights show,” Goose wrote. “Getting off stage to learn that news was devastating for us and our crew. We cannot imagine how some of you left the show feeling last night.”

As such, the band wrote that they fans “aware of some resources available to them.”

They went on to provide information for national and local crisis support hotlines. The band also shared that they “are working to host community gatherings with licensed therapists and grief counselors present.”

Goose also noted that they’ve partnered with “Western Sun Foundation to establish a fund to provide support and resources to our fans.”

Goose Leads Moment of Silence at First Concert Since Fan’s Death

The band, which is made up of Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weeks, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis, concluded their post by revealing why they opted to go on with their Central Park concert as planned. All proceeds from the show will benefit Western Sun Foundation’s fan support fund.

“We considered whether or not we were going to play and came to the decision that the best thing we can do right now is bring our community together, lean on one another, and offer a space for healing,” the band wrote. “So let’s be kind to each other tonight and remember our friend.”

At the start of that concert, the first since Kueker’s tragic death, Anspach addressed the crowd. He also led fans in a moment of silence, according to Billboard.

“We just wanted to take a moment to address some of the tragic events that happened at last night’s show, and extend our deepest condolences to Paul, his family, his friends and everybody who was affected by what happened,” Anspach said. “In moments like this, you realize life is so fragile. We’re so lucky to have an incredible community here around us.”

“Everybody, if you’re struggling with something, please don’t be afraid to reach out to somebody in your life or send us a message,” he continued. “We got to help each other out. That’s why we’re here. People are meant to talk and be with people. Thank you everybody for coming tonight, and we really appreciate you guys so much. We love you.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic