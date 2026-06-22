Bailey Zimmerman is in some hot water. An arrest warrant has been issued for the country singer following a May incident at a hotel, TMZ reported.

According to legal docs obtained by the outlet, Zimmerman is facing a felony charge for criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor charge of falsely obtaining services.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sandia Police in New Mexico filed an arrest warrant on June 18, after Zimmerman allegedly trashed his hotel room to the tune of $16,000.

Zimmerman had been slated to perform at the amphitheater at Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque. However, cops alleged that the singer seemed drunk throughout the night.

Authorities claimed that Zimmerman was “stumbling, falling, and acting belligerently onstage for sound check,” including throwing microphones on the ground, tossing cymbals, and knocking a drum kit over, the outlet reported.

Zimmerman allegedly stormed off stage more than once, before departing soundcheck for good. Before he left, Zimmerman allegedly spit at a security guard and complained about the color of his SUV.

Bailey Zimmerman Allegedly Trashes Hotel Room

When he returned to the resort, Zimmerman, whose shoe came off and knee was bloody, allegedly needed assistance to walk to his room.

He wound up canceling the show because he “wasn’t feeling well,” Zimmerman claimed at the time, per a screenshot obtained by the outlet.

The resort eventually kicked Zimmerman out, though employees claim that Zimmerman was resistant to leaving on the provided bus. Once police were called, Zimmerman did leave the location, the docs state.

Later, when cleaning staff entered the room to service it, they allegedly found $16,000 in damage.

In the room, staff claimed that there was damage to the TV, phone, coffee table, and chairs. Zimmerman is also accused of leaving a hole in one wall and causing damage to others. Additionally, hotel staff claimed there were stains on the carpet and that two chairs were missing from the room.

Zimmerman also allegedly did not settle a $400 bar tab with the hotel.

The hotel and authorities both claim that they tried to reach out to Zimmerman and his team. When they were unable to make contact, the arrest warrant was filed.

Zimmerman has yet to speak out about the incident.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images