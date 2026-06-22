One Ticket to Morgan Wallen’s Baltimore Concert Is Listed for Nearly Six Figures

Depending on the location, artists, and lineup, a ticket to a single concert can easily climb into the thousands of dollars. For those who want more than just a show, that price can hit crazy amounts when adding meet and greets and special passes. But even with fans consistently criticizing the price of a ticket, artists continue to sell out. And recently, Morgan Wallen made headlines after some noticed a person reselling a ticket to one of Wallen’s concerts for nearly $120,000.

While Wallen is no stranger to making headlines, the staggering price for his concert had nothing to do with the singer. A third-party seller listed the price. Still, that didn’t stop fans from wondering why the price was so high. Looking at the details captured by Country Chord, the show is scheduled to take place on July 17 in Baltimore at the M&T Bank Stadium.

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Wallen will spend two nights in the city before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for another string of concerts. But for his show in Baltimore, Wallen invited a few guests like Gavin Adcock, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Brooks & Dunn, and Ella Langley. While an impressive lineup that is sure to produce an unforgettable show, $117,805.71 might be a little too much, even for Langley and Wallen.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Online “Nonsense” After Canceled Pittsburgh Show: “Simply Not True”]

Morgan Wallen Can’t Compare To Led Zeppelin

Although it might not matter to some, the ticket wasn’t for an average seat—it was for the pit. Giving one lucky fan the chance to get close to the hitmaker, the listing carried a jaw-dropping price tag of $117,805.71. With fans wondering if it will be purchased, according to the Guinness World Records, the most expensive ticket ever sold happened in December 2007 at London’s 02 Arena.

At the time, Led Zeppelin prepared for a reunion show at the 02 Arena. As fans scrambled to get tickets, some sold for around $4,000. The original price for a single ticket was $253. Making more than enough profit, it didn’t compare to BBC Radio 2 listener Kenneth Donnell.

Taking part in a charity auction to help children in need, Donnell paid a whopping $168,482 for a pair of tickets to the Led Zeppelin show.

While the Led Zeppelin tickets still hold the record, the nearly $120,000 asking price for Wallen’s Baltimore show proves just how far some resellers are willing to go. Now, will it sell? Only time will tell.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)