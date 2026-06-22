“Thank You Lord”: Country Music Star Speaks Out After His Plane Suffers Brake Failure Mid-Flight

Chris Young is safe after a scary mid-flight incident. The country singer took to Instagram to share what happened when his plane suffered brake failure while in the air.

“Flying into Nashville to see my dad for Father’s Day. Brake failure on the plane,” Young wrote on Instagram. “Luckily had some amazing pilots. Ended up landing safely. Thank you Lord, the fire department, and the men up front.”

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Young didn’t share any further details about the incident.

What to Know About Chris Young

The scary moment came the same month that Young released the deluxe version of his 2025 album, I Didn’t Come Here To Leave.

The new LP featured three new songs, including collaborations with Shaylen and Breland, as well as the solo track “Wedding Band.”

Back in October, when I Didn’t Come Here To Leave was released, Young spoke to Music Mayhem and other outlets about the project.

“I am very, very excited about this record and for a lot of reasons, mainly the level of care that’s been given to this album. Not that any of my other albums in my career haven’t had that same level of care, it’s just that there’s something special about this one,” he said. “I don’t know what it is, it just makes me happy. I love going back and listening to it.”

During the same chat, Young discussed his gratitude for his decades-long career.

“I’ve been around for 20 years on record labels, but I still feel like I have more to say,” he said. “This album, this new chapter, it’s proof of that.”

“There aren’t many people who get to do this as long as I’ve been able to do it. It’s more so from a perspective of this album just sort of came together, and in such a cool way that it just feels right,” Young added. “I’ve used this quote, and I don’t mean to belabor the point, but art’s never finished or completed. It’s only abandoned. I feel like this record was complete.”

Young is currently busy on the road, with shows scheduled across North America with summer and fall.

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