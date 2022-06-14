8 Songs You Didn’t Know Dave Matthews Covered

Dave Matthews Band is one of the best-selling artists and live artists of all time. Why? Versatility and knowing what people want.

Here, we can see examples of that in spades. Matthews knows how to get a party started and how to keep it lively for hours on end. Often that means playing his own original material and jamming out on it for hours and hours. At times though that means covering songs from other artists.

Below, we’ll see songs covered by Matthews—from John Lennon to John Prine and many more.

1. “In My Life”

What majesty. Matthews covers this song from the legendary Beatle, John Lennon. Playing just an acoustic guitar, backed by a simple piano, Matthews stuns the thousands on hand and the millions watching at home for this Lennon tribute.

2. “Burning Down the House”

This Talking Heads song is lively. When David Byrne plays it, the audience explodes. And the same is true when Matthews and company perform it in front of thousands of concert-goers. Check out the rollicking rendition below.

3. “Money”

This Pink Floyd song never fails. Whether you’re playing it up against The Wizard of Oz or hearing it done by Dave Matthews, the tune slays. Here, Matthews offers a thoughtful, heartfelt rendition that will truly knock your socks off. Check it out below.

4. “Super Freak”

With such a great band behind him filled with skilled, funky players, the range of covers Dave Matthews and the Dave Matthews Band can offer is essentially limitless. Here, the band offers a rendition of “Super Freak” that kills.

5. “Brass Monkey”

Who doesn’t love The Beastie Boys? Well, whatever the answer, it’s not Dave Matthews, who offered a tribute to the ’80s and ’90s rap group that helped put the genre on the popular map. Check out Matthews perform a rendition of the party jam below.

6. “Runnin’ Down a Dream”

There are a lot of similarities between Tom Petty and Dave Matthews. Both are Americana standouts, both have chill-yet-thoughtful perspectives. Here, Matthews offers another bridge between the two, a cover of Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” Check it out below.

7. “Angel From Montgomery”

Introduced as a “favorite of mine,” Matthews is joined here by one of his favorite musicians, Tim Reynolds, to perform a hit by another of his favorites, John Prine. This is such a sweet, kind-hearted rendition of the song by one of the greatest songwriters ever.

8. “Sweet Emotion”

A classic rock song, Aerosmith’s “Sweet Emotion” is always a crowd pleasure and Matthews takes advantage of that with this rendition that’s not to be missed. Check out the loud, rocker that features guitars on top of guitars, on top of guitars, in much sonic glory.

