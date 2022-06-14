Luke Bryan Adds Six More Shows to Las Vegas Residency 

Luke Bryan set up shop in Las Vegas in February with his new residency, “Luke Bryan: Vegas,” at Resorts World Las Vegas theater. Bryan continued the residency, announcing new shows for June, but today (June 14), the “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” singer has announced even more dates for November and December.

Due to overwhelming ticket demand, Bryan added six more shows this winter in November and December 2022. Included in those dates are performances that coincide with the National Finals Rodeo also taking place in December. Tickets for the residency are available HERE.

It seems that Vegas drew Luke Bryan in because of its unique Resorts World Vegas theater. The capacity of the theater reaches 5,000 people allowing for smaller and more intimate get-togethers with Luke.

The cowboy country singer also has a few tricks up his sleeve. With the best in Vegas production, the show includes unique elements like a shifting stage that lifts him and his band to the rhythm of his songs and a catwalk that descends from the ceiling allowing for Bryan to remain eye-level with those in the mezzanine.

Between June and November, Bryan will commence his Raised Up Right Tour, which travels through the U.S. while also making a few stops in Canada. Unfortunately, the country singer will not make a stop in Nashville but you can check him out in neighboring cities, such as Birmingham and Knoxville.

You can check out a list of Luke Bryan’s Tour dates HERE. The “Luke Bryan: Vegas” shows are listed below. All shows are located at The Theatre at Resorts World.

The new show dates include:

November 30

December 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

Previously announced show dates that are currently on sale include:

June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

August 31

September 3, 4

