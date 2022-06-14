BTS Announces Hiatus to Pursue Solo Careers

K-pop band BTS confirmed an indefinite hiatus to focus on their individual careers after nine years together.

The seven-member boy band announced the news during their FESTA dinner, an annual celebration of their founding. Band member RM said in a video recording of the event that while they’ve achieved so much together as a group, they still need to grow as individuals. He added that he wants time to reflect on BTS as both a group and as individuals.

“The problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature,” RM said. “You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.”

The band went on to say that their hiatus was a challenging decision, one that feels like they’re letting down their fans.

“I think that’s why we’re going through a rough patch right now,” says band member Jimin. “We’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

A representative for BTS clarified in a post why this is an “extended hiatus” instead of a “brief” break. “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” the representative wrote in a statement. “This will provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

The news of their hiatus follows the announcement of band member J-Hope as a headliner of Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival this July. Jungkook also released a solo single on Sunday (June 12), titled “My You.” This doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise as each of the band members have released solo projects: RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, and V.

Together, the band dropped their music video for “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” earlier this month. The song is the title track of their 48-track album, Proof, released Friday (June 10).

Photo courtesy of ABC.