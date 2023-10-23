9 Songs to Boost Your Mood

We turn to music for different reasons at different times. It’s a personal thing, and each listener brings their unique experiences to the situation. These eight songs will pull you right out of the doldrums. Before you know it, you’ll be tapping your foot, singing along.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz, written by Lenny Kravitz and Craig Ross

The snare drum drives the beat of this one. Lenny Kravitz takes the best elements of classic rock and stirs them up to serve it back to us in a way that feels just right. See if this one doesn’t get you bobbing your head.

2. “Cloud 9” by Beach Bunny, written by Lili Trifilio

A love song. The motivation of love drives this infectious tune. When he loves me, I feel like I’m floating. When he calls me pretty, I feel like somebody. This is universal. New love is something that can pick you right up.

3. “Cruel to Be Kind” by Nick Lowe, written by Ian Gomm and Nick Lowe

Written initially when Gomm and Lowe were in the British group Brinkley Schwarz, the song went on to have a few different incarnations. It was recorded and released as a B-side to Lowe’s single “Little Hitler” in 1978. It was then re-recorded and included on Lowe’s sophomore album, where it was released as a single, reaching No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. “Gangnam Style” by Psy, written by Park Jae-sang

When the K-pop singer Psy performs his signature hit, he dances as if he is riding a horse. The video’s success led to flash mobs worldwide where people would break out in public locations doing the dance. It was the first significant instance of a Korean artist having success on the American music charts when it reached No. 2 in 2012. (Wonder Girls hit No. 76 three years earlier.)

5. “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, written by Pharrell Williams

This uptempo soul song was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song as it was included on the soundtrack of Despicable Me 2. There’s nothing despicable about this one. Pharrell included it on his sophomore album, and it hit No. 1 in over 20 countries.

6. “She Loves You” by The Beatles, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

From the opening drum fill to the last Yeah, yeah, yeah, The Beatles got a whole generation screaming with glee.

7. “That Thing You Do” by The Wonders, written by Adam Schlesinger

It’s a fictional band whose story is similar to so many one-hit wonders. Tom Hanks wrote and directed the movie That Thing You Do, which features The Oneders performing this feel-good slice of pop music perfection from the late Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne. Somehow,