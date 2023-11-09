How to Watch: Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh’s Star-Studded 2023 VetsAid Benefit Concert

The 2023 edition of Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh’s annual VetsAid benefit concert takes place this Sunday, November 12, near San Diego, but if you can’t make it down to Southern California for the star-packed show, you’ll still be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

How to Watch

For the fourth consecutive year, the VetsAid concert will be available to watch via the Veeps streaming platform. Tickets to view the show can be purchased for $24.99. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will stream live. Fans who purchase tickets for the show won’t be able to rewatch it at another time. Visitors to the event page on Veeps will also have the chance to donate additional money to the VetsAid organization.

Who’s Performing

As the organizer and host of the concert, Walsh usually serves as the headliner or co-headliner. He’s co-headlining this year’s show with Jeff Lynne’s ELO. Other artists on the bill include Stephen Stills, The Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs, and Lucius.

Where and Why

The 2023 VetsAid concert will be held at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California. Each year, funds raised by the event are donated to various veterans organizations based in and around the area where the show takes place. Among the organizations receiving grants this year will be Veterans Village of San Diego, Veterans Legal Institute, Foundation for Women Warriors, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, Creativets, Shelter to Soldier, Vets’ Community Connections, Honor Flight San Diego, and Cal-Diego Paralyzed Veterans of America.

More Info

Tickets for the VetsAid concert are still available and can be purchased at VetsAid.org and StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Walsh and his wife, Marjorie, recently posted a video on Instagram in which they reveal their favorite songs by each of this year’s performers. Walsh’s picks included the Electric Light Orchestra’s “Don’t Bring Me Down,” The War on Drugs’ “Pain,” The Flaming Lips’ “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Lucius’ “The Man I’ll Never Find,” and the Stills-penned Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth.” Walsh also revealed that Stills will be joining him on stage when he plays “Rocky Mountain Way” during the show.

What Else Is Up with Walsh

Besides VetsAid, Walsh is performing with the Eagles on their ongoing Long Goodbye Tour. The band’s next show is tonight, November 9, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets are available via StubHub.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images