Swifties and NFL Fans at Odds Over Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Secret Handshake During Sunday’s Chiefs vs Chargers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium yesterday. As usual, Taylor Swift was there to cheer them—and Travis Kelce—to victory. One clip from this week’s coverage proves that Swift is making friends with the team’s family and friends.

The moment came as the Chiefs scored a second-quarter touchdown. The play brought the score to 10-3 in Kansas City’s favor and sent a jolt of excitement through the skybox. Swift and QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany celebrated with a secret handshake.

The NFL shared a clip of the celebratory handshake on X to mixed opinions. The replies are a solid representation of the pair of disparate fan bases—Swifties and NFL fans—coming together.

Many came to the post’s replies to praise Swift for having the time of her life. Additionally, many speculated that she and Mahomes practiced the handshake in advance and are becoming friends. However, not everyone was so happy to see another Swift clip during NFL programming. They threw around words like “corny” and “cringe” freely. Some called the handshake “unseasoned.” Additionally, one sarcastic fan tweeted “Give the people what they want! No need to interrupt our Tay-Tay stream with lame ball sports!”

Swift’s appearances at NFL games this year have had some impact on the league. For instance, her attendance at the Chiefs-Jets game earlier this year made it the most-watched Chiefs game since the Super Bowl in February. More specifically, the game saw a 53% bump in girls between the ages of 12 and 17. Also, she ushered in a 24% increase in women between 18 and 24 tuning in.

Swift isn’t just bringing more eyes to the NFL. She is also boosting Kelce’s popularity among her fans. Earlier this year, she helped drive up sales of his jersey by 400%. Additionally, he gained over 860,000 followers on Instagram after rumors of his and Swift’s relationship started making the rounds.

So far, Swift has attended all but one of the Kelce’s games this season. There’s a good chance that Swifties and NFL fans will continue to become acquainted as the season rolls on.