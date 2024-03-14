Weezer Announces Blue Album 30th Anniversary Tour: How To Buy Tickets

Legendary rock band Weezer has just announced a brand new tour in honor of the 30th anniversary of their self-titled masterpiece Weezer, a.k.a. The Blue Album. The band will be joined by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. for their tour, giving fans a run of concerts that aren’t to be missed.

Weezer will be starting their latest tour at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles on March 15th before wrapping up their celebratory tour in Inglewood at the Intuit Dome in October. Weezer’s announced that they’ll be playing their hit Blue Album in full and tickets are already moving quickly.

Weezer will be starting their latest tour at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles on March 15th before wrapping up their celebratory tour in Inglewood at the Intuit Dome in October. Weezer's announced that they'll be playing their hit Blue Album in full and tickets are already moving quickly.



Weezer’s Blue Album is filled with hits from top to bottom. Some of the most popular songs fans can look forward to hearing include chart-topper “Say It Ain’t So,” MTV Music Video Awards Winner “Buddy Holly,” and everyone’s favorite “Undone — The Sweater Song”.

The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are great acts in their own right. While we don’t know exactly which songs the supporting acts will be playing for the tour, The Flaming Lips have crazy psychedelic songs fans love like “She Don’t Use Jelly” and “The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song”.

Weezer's The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour looks to be an exciting one. They've already announced their playlist and fans can't wait to hear one of their best albums live in action once again.



03/15 – Los Angeles, California – Lodge Room

05/04 – Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Festival

05/11 – San Diego, California – Wonderfront Festival

06/07 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

06/08 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

06/10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

06/12 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro

06/13 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

06/14 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Castle

09/04 – Saint Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center

09/06 – Rosemont, Illinois – Allstate Arena

09/07 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

09/08 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

09/10 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

09/11 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

09/13 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

09/14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

09/17 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena

09/18 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

09/20 – Orlando, Florida – Kia Center

09/21 – Hollywood, Florida – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

09/27 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

09/28 – Houston, Texas – Toyota Center

09/29 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

10/01 – Loveland, Colorado – Blue FCU Arena

10/04 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

10/05 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

10/06 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

10/08 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

10/09 – San Francisco, California – Chase Center

10/11 – Inglewood, California – Intuit Dome

FAQs

When do tickets for the Weezer The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Weezer’s shows for their The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour will go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Weezer The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Weezer’s tour directly through StubHub for any of their dates in America. If you want to see the band perform at any of their international concert dates, head to Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Weezer The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour?

You can get access to presale codes and early access opportunities through Weezer’s fan club. If you’re not part of their fan club or missed out on the opportunity to get pre-sale tickets, the general on sale begins Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m.

How much do Weezer tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

For international shows, check Viagogo.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 14 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

Viagogo has a similar ticket limit of 12 tickets per transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Weezer 2024 Blue Album tour?

It doesn’t look like Weezer is offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of Weezer’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Weezer tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

For shows outside of the U.S., check Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Weezer merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Weezer’s The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour?

Weezer will be primarily supported by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. for their The Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour. They will also be joined by The Smashing Pumpkins and Teen Mortgage for a couple of dates and Dogstar for their opening concert.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here. To get official tickets for international shows, head to Viagogo or click here.

