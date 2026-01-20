90s Country Icon Undergoes an “Oil Change” for the Body Months After Her Teeth Fell Out Onstage

LeAnn Rimes is prioritizing her health. Months after the singer had an onstage dental incident, Rimes shared how she spends her free time taking care of her body.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a post to Instagram, Rimes vlogged about her experience at a Nashville health clinic. There, the singer does plasma exchange “to help clear micro-toxins, such as mold and microplastics.” She also underwent stem cell therapy “to encourage overall repair.”

“[I’m] listening to my body and choosing what feels supportive for this season of healing, especially after a very busy year of filming and touring,” the 9-1-1: Nashville star wrote. “I demand so much from my body and it’s incredibly important to me to take the best care of it I possibly can.”

In her post, Rimes noted that she’s “always been passionate about health and open conversations around it.” That’s why she wanted to share her latest experience, in order to “inform and continue the dialogue around what healing can look like.”

“I also want to say this with care. I’m very aware that access to treatments like this isn’t universal,” Rimes acknowledged. “I share with sensitivity and humility, not as a prescription, but as information about what’s been working for me.”

LeAnn Rimes’ Dental Issues

Rimes got candid about her health last summer, after her bridge—a dental prosthetic that’s meant to be permanent—fell out during a June concert. In a social media post after the fact, Rimes shared what went down during the mid-performance moment.

“Last night, I was onstage in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket’ and I felt something pop in my mouth,” she recalled. “If you’ve been around, you know that I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in front, and it fell out in the middle of my song last night.”

Rimes tried to pop her bridge back into her mouth, but it wouldn’t stay in place.

“I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off stage,” she said. “For the rest of the show… I was pushing my teeth in, like, every couple of lines.”

Rimes called the whole thing “the most epic experience ever.”

“The show can go on, even in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment,” she said. “You just got to be real with people.”

Weeks later, in a cover story for Flow Space, Rimes revealed that her dental issues date back to her teenage years, when she had to get veneers at age 16. A later follow up surgery was botched, meaning Rimes spent years that followed undergoing nine root canals, bone grafting, a temporary bridge, physical therapy, and “a permanent cosmetic deficiency.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage