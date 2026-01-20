Jimmy Page on His First ‘A-Ha’ Moment About Led Zeppelin: “That Was a Major Thing”

If there’s one thing that’s certain in the elusive, ever-evolving music industry, it’s that success looks vastly different depending on whether you’re standing on the “inside” or “outside.” What may seem like a career milestone to the average fan might not have felt that way to the musician experiencing it. Conversely, what an artist considers their crowning achievement might not seem that impressive to a layman (if that accomplishment is even public information at all).

For someone like Jimmy Page, measuring true success is a bit difficult. Sure, he’s one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll guitarists of all time now. But he was no slouch back in the 1960s when the world didn’t yet know him as the founder of Led Zeppelin. Even before his time as a Yardbird, Page boasted a session player career that most musicians would be envious of. What could “making it” look like to someone who was already working so prolifically, albeit behind the scenes?

Page revealed his big “a-ha” realization for Led Zeppelin in a 2026 interview with Uncut, pinpointing the exact moment he knew that the public was about to bolster his new band beyond his wildest dreams. (After all, Page already knew the band was subjectively good. That much they figured out during their first jam session together.)

Jimmy Page’s career was in a significant state of flux when Led Zeppelin released their eponymous debut in January 1969. This was Page’s first professional venture outside of The Yardbirds, which had just disbanded. (The earliest iterations of the band were still performing as “The New Yardbirds” in the months prior.) While the band’s first practice was certainly promising, Page wasn’t sure how the public would react to this new flavor of heavy rock ‘n’ roll. Those fears effectively dissipated after Led Zeppelin I went gold.

“A lot of it, you think, ‘Well, this might possibly happen, that might possibly happen.’ But I’d say as far the manifestation of it went, it was getting the first gold disc for Led Zeppelin for Led Zeppelin I,” Page told Uncut in 2026. “You were fully aware of gold discs and things like that, with artists that you were personally endeared to along the way, American artists. Suddenly everything that we’d done, all the work etcetera etcetera, we had broken America I know.”

“But the fact is, that gold disc was so symbolic to everything for me. That was a major thing. It would have been a surprise if I had thought about it a year earlier, maybe, because I wasn’t still in The Yardbirds.”

With tracks like “Good Times Bad Times” and “Communication Breakdown”, it didn’t take long for Led Zeppelin I to surpass its gold rating many times, getting an eight-times platinum certification in Led Zeppelin’s native U.K. and a double-platinum certification in the States.

Photo by Chris Walter/Getty Images