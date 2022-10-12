The White Buffalo Returns with New Album, Shares Lead Single and Video

The White Buffalo is blazing a path for the Dark Horse.

Bluesy Americana maestro Jake Smith, professionally known as The White Buffalo, has returned with his eighth studio album, Year Of The Dark Horse. Described as the artist’s “most ambitious and well-rounded work to date,” the album showcases Smith’s songcraft through vivid storytelling and poignant lyricism.

“My forthcoming album is a sonic and lyrical journey of one lunar year in one man’s life” the musician explains of his new album, one inspired by the shifting of the seasons. “Four seasons in 12 songs… Loosely based on my twisted truths and adventures,” he continues.

The 12 tracks on the album are described as building upon “a tale of debauchery and blame, of love and loss, a life lived against the odds, the whole thing set in one lunar year, following our anti-hero through the highs and lows of the seasons.”

Having a penchant for a bright, stripped-back rootsy-folk sound, The White Buffalo is grazing outside of his comfort zone on Year Of The Dark Horse. “I wanted to show the seasonal effect on the heart and the mind,” Smith adds. “I also wanted to abandon, sonically, everything. Escape the acoustic clutches and genres I’ve been associated with and shackled to. I wanted to make my headphones album. Every song bleeds into the next.”

His experiment with sound can be heard in the lead single of his forthcoming album. Listen to “Not Today” below.

Year Of The Dark Horse is set for a release on Nov. 11. Before the record drops, Smith will kick off his tour in support of the album on Nov. 4.

Track List

1. “Not Today”

2. “Winter Act 2”

3. “Kingdom For A Fool”

4. “Love Will Never Come / Spring’s Song”

5. “She Don’t Know That I Lie”

6. “C’mon Come Up Come Out”

7. “Love Song #3”

8. “Heart Attack”

9. “Am I Still A Child”

10. “52 Card Pickup”

11. “Donna”

12. “Life Goes On”

Photo courtesy Prime PR Group