Regina Spektor Cancels Tour, Tests Positive for COVID

Indie pop songstress Regina Spektor kicked off the fall leg of her 2022 tour on Oct. 9 in Chicago. A few days later, she cancelled the remainder of those dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I truly can’t believe this has happened,” the singer wrote in a heartfelt post to fans on Instagram. “I was overjoyed in Chicago to play the first show of the tour- and I’m grateful I got to have at least one night of loving you all from that stage! I felt your love too!”

Spektor apologized to fans who bought tickets and were anticipating the shows, but she explained “I have gone from feeling bad, to worse, to terrible. I’ve lost my voice. I am a bit delirious from fever…

“I have had a really hard time lately, and all your love has been helping me so much,” she added in her message, stating plans to reschedule the postponed dates.

“Please take good care of yourselves,” she wrote. “Please take your vitamins and take it easy on yourselves. I have beaten myself up about letting you all down, but sometimes life is life- and you can’t control the circumstances. I’m going to try and heal up and see you on the flip side as soon as possible!”

She closed her letter with “Big hug (an energy one, virus free),” signing off as “Your feverish friend, regina.”

Read the artist’s full message to fans, below.

Oct. 12 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

Oct. 14 Ithaca, NY – State Theater

Oct. 15 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

Oct. 16 Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

Oct. 18 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Oct. 19 Charlotte, NC – Belk Theatre

Oct. 20 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 25 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Oct. 27 Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall