Tucker Wetmore Scores Major Win as ACM New Male Artist of the Year

Although Tucker Wetmore learned to play the piano at a young age, he didn’t seek a career in music until an injury led him to Nashville. While playing football at Montana Technological University, the singer suffered a career-ending injury. Not long after competing, he decided to turn his attention to country music. That decision brought him his debut studio album, What Not To, in 2025. And now, barely a year later, Wetmore crossed another milestone with the New Male Artist of the Year award.

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The Academy of Country Music will celebrate another amazing year in the genre on May 17 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. But while the ceremony is still a few weeks away, the producers decided to hand out some awards early. Although the top awards like Entertainer of the Year won’t be awarded till that night, the ACM highlighted Wetmore’s climb in country music.

On April 30, Wetmore took the stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. During his set, a video appeared on the screen, showing Thomas Rhett. Rhett announced to the crowd that Wetmore had just won the New Male Artist of the Year award.

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Tucker Wetmore Thanks Special Lady In His Life

To make the night even better, Wetmore’s mother, Sia, was on hand to present him with the trophy. Completely shocked, the singer insisted, “I’m at a loss for words right now for the first time in a long time. I can’t do any of this without you guys. I can’t do any of this without that woman [mom] right there…”

While Wetmore praised the support shown by his mother over the years, he quickly turned his attention to the fans who made the dream possible. “Y’all made this possible. Every single person in this venue. And there’s countless more outside of this venue that I can’t sit here and name because I’d be here all night. Thank y’all so much and thank you ACMs for this amazing honor.”

Currently on his The Brunette World Tour, Wetmore continuously sells out shows in New York, London, Boston, and more. Looking ahead to the summer, the singer will cross another milestone when performing at the famed Red Rocks.

As for the ACM Awards, don’t miss the event, streaming live on Prime Video on May 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)