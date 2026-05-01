Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Brings Texas’ Music Scene to Napa Valley

Live In The Vineyard Goes Country just gave attendees an epic experience to remember. This year, Jackson Dean and The Marcus King Band headlined the eighth annual Napa Valley event, which is the only private music, food & wine festival of its kind.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the course of three days in April, organizers of the intimate event paired exclusive access to today’s hottest musicians with Napa Valley’s most revered vintners and world-renowned chefs.

At the Welcome Reception, guests enjoyed a curated Lucchese experience at Chandon, as well as performances from Dean, Chandler Walters and Lauren Watkins.

Dinner at either Cakebread Cellars or Merryvale Vineyards followed, where artists including Watkins, Tiera Kennedy, and Will Bundy took the stage.

The following day, attendees enjoyed the Texas Music Scene Tailgate at Frog’s Leap Winery. There, they were treated to the musical stylings of Shelby Stone, The Braun Brothers, Wade Bowen, and Cody Canada.

The event also served as the setting for a live taping of Texas Music Scene. The long-running television series is known for celebrating authentic storytelling and standout performances, both of which were on full display Wednesday afternoon.

That night, people filed into Uptown Theatre Napa to watch The Marcus King Band’s headlining set. Other performers of the evening included Abbie Callahan and Alex Lambert.

The festivities closed out with a Farewell Brunch. Held at Raymond Vineyards, the morning included plenty of food and wine, as well as performances by Frankie Ballard and Zach John King.

Read on to see photos from the incredible event.

Photos from Live In The Vineyard Goes Country

Inside the Welcome Reception at Chandon.

Lauren Watkins performs at the Welcome Reception at Chandon.

Tiera Kennedy performs at Merryvale Vineyards.

Decor at the Texas Music Scene Tailgate at Frog’s Leap Winery.

Wade Bowen, Shelby Stone, and Cody Canada perform during the Texas Music Scene Tailgate at Frog’s Leap Winery.

Uptown Theatre Napa‘s marquee the night of the main stage event.

Abbie Callahan and Alex Lambert pose together at Uptown Theatre Napa.

Marcus King performs at Uptown Theatre Napa.

Frankie Ballard performs during the Farewell Brunch at Raymond Vineyards.

Zach John King performs during the Farewell Brunch at Raymond Vineyards.

Photos courtesy of Live In the Vineyard Goes Country