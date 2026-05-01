End of an Era: 70s Rock Band Announces New Lead Singer After 26 Years

In 2000, Grand Funk Railroad found itself without a singer when Mark Farner left the group. Needing a replacement, Max Carl eventually took over. And for the next 26 years, he took the stage alongside a rock band that dates back to the late 1960s. With songs like “We’re an American Band” and “Walk Like A Man”, the band released over a dozen studio albums. But once again, Grand Funk Railroad was looking for a new singer after Carl announced his retirement.

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The announcement from Grand Funk Railroad comes at an unusual time as the group is on its Still Shini’ On tour. With the group expected to perform a string of shows at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino in New York, fans wondered if the band would cancel. But according to a statement, “As we embark on this next phase, the band also looks forward to digging into the catalog and incorporating new songs into our live sets, including fan favorites like ‘Aimless Lady,’ ‘Bad Time,’ and more.”

As for the reason behind the sudden departure, the group explained how Carl needed to step away due to a “recent medical issue.” Not disclosing any information surrounding the illness, the band added, “Max has been an integral part of this band for 26 years. For over two decades, his soulful vocals and stage presence have helped keep the Grand Funk legacy alive and vibrant.”

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Grand Funk Railroad Announces Replacement For Max Carl

Praising Carl for his commitment to the band’s legacy, Grand Funk Railroad took a moment to honor his legacy. “We are deeply grateful for the immense talent and enthusiasm he brought to the stage night after night. More importantly, Max has been a kind, loyal friend to us all and a warm, gracious presence to the countless fans he has had the pleasure of meeting over the years.”

With nothing but love for Carl, Grand Funk Railroad concluded its message with well wishes. “We wish Max all the very best as he focuses on his health and his family in this next chapter.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the tour, Grand Funk Railroad will be helmed by founding drummer Don Brewer and keyboardist Tim Cashion. While still adding shows to their 2026 schedule, the band appears committed to staying on the road and continuing its decades-long legacy.

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)