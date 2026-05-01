Lionel Richie Details Carrie Underwood’s Biggest Hurdle as ‘American Idol’ Judge

When it comes to a career in music, criticism is part of the journey. From the very start, a singer must deal with the constant feedback from labels, the criticism of fans, and the pressure of recording a hit song. For most, that stress can be downright debilitating. Having spent decades in the industry, Lionel Richie recently discussed how American Idol handled critiquing the contestants, and one of the biggest hurdles for Carrie Underwood when she returned.

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American Idol has changed over the years. When the show first aired, millions of people rushed to see what Simon Cowell had to say. Showing just how harsh the industry can be, week after week, Cowell completely destroyed dreams. But at the same time, the show produced stars like Underwood and Kelly Clarkson.

Although a highlight of the early season, American Idol transitioned the criticism into a more productive outlet. Speaking with US Weekly, Richie admitted Underwood was still stuck in the past. “I think for her, the toughest part was saying ‘No.’ It took her about halfway through her first season.”

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Has 3 Words of Advice for ‘American Idol’ Finalists: “Say Your Prayers”]

Lionel Richie Sees Carrie Underwood As Irreplaceable

Having stood on the stage as a contestant, performer, and judge, Underwood never forgot watching her fellow singers stand helplessly. Thankfully, Richie saw the show as something completely different. “We’re here to not tear them down, but to encourage. But at the same time, not to lie to them. It’s a great balancing act.”

While there can be only one winner, Richie believed each contestant could walk away with priceless advice. “They’re already slightly broken when they come to us. So they sometimes need mom, dad and the cousin and the uncle before they need somebody with an authoritative scare, you to death. So I think that’s what we bring together. And Carrie is just a sweetheart. I love her.”

Understanding the immense pressure put on each contestant, Richie and Bryan could only imagine how the singers managed. That’s why they looked to Underwood. “Carrie’s bringing a dynamic that Luke and I don’t know anything about called, ‘She’s been here before.’ She knows the pressure [and] the anxiety.”

For Underwood, that perspective continues to shape how she approaches the role. And as Richie made clear, that experience is exactly what makes her voice on the panel so valuable.

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)