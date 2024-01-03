A Beginner’s Guide to Stephen Stills: His 4 Best Songs

It’s Stephen Stills‘ 79th birthday today (January 3). That means we’re due to highlight his best works to date! If you need an introduction to Stills’ storied career, you can find four of his biggest hits below.

If you had to pick a song to sum up the sentiments of the counter-culture in the mid-’60s, “For What It’s Worth” would be an apt choice. Stills impressively surmises the feelings of many protest-prone people of the era. Despite being heavily steeped in the ’60s, this track holds up today. For evidence, see Stevie Nicks’ cover of the song. She released it in 2022 and it still feels as potent as Buffalo Springfield‘s original version.

Moving onto something a little less thematically heavy, we have “Bluebird.” Instead of protests, Stills pens a tried-and-true love song. He compares his love interest to the titular bird. Soon she’s going to fly away, he sings. The musicality of this song is what is most impressive. Stills and his bandmates turn toward psychedelia, playing their instruments fast and loose.

Moving on to his work with Crosby, Stills & Nash, we have “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.” It remains a staple song for that iteration of the supergroup. The meandering song puts Stills in league with some of the most renowned experimentalists. The fade from one section of the suite to another is a marked feat.

Lastly, we have a selection from Stills’ solo work. “Love The One You’re With” remains one of his name-making tunes. The rousing chorus is almost impossible not to sing along to. Stills proves his chops in the hit-making department with this sugary, instantly catchy track.

