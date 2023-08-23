A Look at Don McLean’s Legacy Through Music

“American Pie” by Don McLean is, without question, an American classic. But what else is there to know about the legendary singer-songwriter that signaled “the day the music died”?

His Early Career

Don McLean has had a love for music since he was 5 years old, and enjoyed performing for his family and friends. Suffering from asthma as a child, it hindered his ability to breathe, let alone sing. But with help from the voice lessons he was enrolled in, he was able to gain control over both his singing and talking voice.

He grew a love for folk music as a teenager and began building his connections in the industry. He most often played and toured as a solo artist, but joined Sloop Clearwater with Pete Seeger in the late 1960s as well. He would get around the Northeast and California during his solo ventures, and by 1969, he had his own record deal, where he recorded his first album, Tapestry. The success of this album increased his notability in the live music scene, and he began booking bigger and more well-known venues. “American Pie” would come out just two years later in 1971, finding instant success, and was named one of the most important songs of the 20th century. The ball was only beginning to roll for McLean, as the next thirty years, and the new millennia would only grant him more accolades.

Don McLean’s Albums Throughout The Decades:

Tapestry (1970)

Featuring songs like “And I Love You So,” which he claims was being recorded as ‘the student riots were going on outside the studio door,’ in Berkeley, Calif., Tapestry was Don McLean’s first LP at age 24. In a 1980 interview with Studs Terkel, McLean said he owes the album’s inspiration to his time as New York State’s Hudson River troubadour, where he would travel the Hudson River performing to, and spending time in, those communities. In 1968, Pete Seeger would enlist McLean’s help on his boat, and the two of them would work on building it while writing music. McLean stated, ’That whole album came from my experience with the Hudson River Valley … [Sloop Clearwater] and the festivals, and the whole microcosm of America that developed within that organization.’

The album combines acoustics with orchestras, cultivating the folk sound McLean grew an affinity for as a teenager. His vocals capture cheerful, soaring highs, riddled with passion to help the disenfranchised communities of the Hudson Valley, such as on “Magdalene Lane” and “Orphans of Wealth,” as well as brooding lows on songs like “General Store.” Standing the test of time, Tapestry is a humble record that would prove that McLean’s formula for folk worked, paving the way for more ambitious projects.

American Pie (1971)

An album that needs no introduction, American Pie shortly followed Tapestry and saw the artist settling into the groove of his musical vision. He stays true to many of the folk tendencies found on Tapestry, but wasn’t afraid to take a grander, more anthemic approach on “Everyone Loves Me, Baby” and, of course, “American Pie.” Overall, though, the album is intentionally desolate, with a few exceptions, speaking on a generation riddled with loss and destruction.

McLean has spoken countless times about the meaning behind “American Pie” over the years, stating how it was inspired by the tragic deaths of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and JD “the Big Bopper” Richardson in 1959, and ‘the tumultuous political environment we had in the United States in the sixties and seventies,’ as he told Studio 10.

The River Of Love (1995)

The River Of Love was McLean’s last album before the turn of the millennia, and one of his lesser known. Clocking in at around thirty-five minutes, this album is a complete departure from his folk-rock sound of the ’70s, as he instead pursues a lush, country-inspired sound more akin to Jimmy Buffett. The album is conceptual, telling the story of a man who, through the help of a woman, begins to discover his purpose again. Highlights include the title track, “You Got A Way About You, Baby,” and “If I Hadn’t Met You.”

While nowhere near the level of American Pie’s popularity, The River Of Love saw McLean’s transition out of the limelight after the success of his titular album, into more serene, subtle music.

Botanical Gardens (2018)

His latest studio album, Botanical Gardens is one of his most publicized records since the eighties, and with good reason. The album draws from old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll with touches of classic rock acts from the ’70s and ’80s. The wisened lyrical content present on the album can only come from an artist in their 70s, with upwards of fifty years in the music industry. In an interview with Lifeminute, McLean revealed that the album is about ‘Starting over in life, the future … maybe thinking about a young family again. A person at the end of all that, reminiscing.’

Much like The River Of Love, Botanical Gardens meets McLean where he is in his life and career—embossed with success and experience, and content to go on living according to his most authentic vision.

Legacy

“American Pie” is a cross-generational, cross-cultural hit, with people of all ages and nationalities knowing at least the chorus. That is not to say the rest of McLean’s discography did not have the same level of staying power. Alongside figures like Bob Dylan and Buffalo Springfield, Don McLean soundtracked the ’70s and continues to do so, allowing communities to come together under his music, just like he did as a small troubadour.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images