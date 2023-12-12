Dua Lipa on Her Golden Globe Nomination: “I Couldn’t Be More Grateful”

The 2024 Golden Globe nominations were unveiled earlier this week. The Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack swept in the Best Original Song category, earning three of the six nominations. Among the nominees were Dua Lipa and her collaborators, Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Caroline Ailin. The group earned their nod for their disco-infused track, “Dance the Night.”

“I woke up this morning to my first Golden Globe nomination, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Lipa tells American Songwriter and other outlets. “Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special. Figuring out how to soundtrack this critical moment in the movie on Barbie’s ‘best day ever’ was like this big jigsaw puzzle that Mark, Andrew, Caroline and I had to fit together. The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my own songs, and it’s one that I’ll never forget.”

The song is featured in the movie right before Barbie’s psyche takes a turn for the worst. She and her fellow dolls dance the night away until existential dread kicks in. Given this song features Lipa’s trademark up-tempo musicality, we couldn’t imagine a better song to help drown out worries than this one.

The nomination marks Lipa’s first at the Golden Globes. Including “Dance the Night,” Ronson earned two nominations in the Best Original Song category. His other laud comes from “I’m Just Ken,” the schmaltzy ballad performed by Ryan Gosling in Barbie.

Lipa is primed to have an accolade-filled 2024. The pop singer is also nominated at next year’s Grammys for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Song of the Year for “Dance the Night.” We venture to guess Lipa will earn many more nominations next year at both film-centric ceremonies and music-centric ones.

Next year also promises new music from Lipa. She announced her highly-anticipated third studio album earlier this year. Not much is known about the project yet, other than a potential collaboration with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images