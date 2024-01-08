Watch ‘Poor Things’ Director Thank His “Hero” Bruce Springsteen During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Bruce Springsteen may not have come away a winner Sunday night at the Golden Globes, but at least the Boss got some major props from someone who did. During Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos’ acceptance speech after the film won the Best Picture – Musical/Comedy honor, he spent part of his time on the podium gushing over the rock legend.

“I just wanted to speak to Bruce Springsteen the whole night,” Lanthimos said as he began his speech. “We have the same birthday, 23rd September. He’s been my hero since I grew up.”

A grinning Springsteen, who was sitting at a table near the stage, gave the filmmaker a thumbs-up as he spoke.

Lanthimos later thanked Springsteen “for making me grow up the way I did.”

Why Springsteen Was at the Golden Globes

Springsteen had been nominated in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for his composition “Addicted to Romance,” from the film She Came to Me. However, the Boss’ tune lost out to “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, from the Barbie movie.

Other Best Original Song Nominees

The other nominees in the category were “Dance the Night,” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, and Caroline Ailin, from Barbie; “I’m Just Ken” by Ronson and Wyatt, also from Barbie; “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker, from The Super Mario Bros. Movie; and “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz, from Rustin.

Springsteen’s Golden Globes History

This year marked the third time Springsteen had competed for the Best Original Song prize at the Golden Globes. He previously won the honor in 1994 for “Streets of Philadelphia” from Philadelphia and in 2009 for “The Wrestler” from the film of the same name.

About “Addicted to Romance”

“Addicted to Romance” is a duet between the Boss singing and his wife, E Street Band backing vocalist Patti Scialfa. The song ran over the end credits of She Came to Me, a romantic comedy directed by Rebecca Miller. The film stars Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei.

Springsteen’s song was inspired by the plot of the movie, which follows a composer named Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), who is unable to finish the score for an opera. Hathaway plays Dinklage’s wife, and Tomei portrays the free-spirited Katrina, who helps him overcome his writer’s block.