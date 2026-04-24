A Q&A With the Shamrock & Roll Road Ready Promotion Winner, Alexandra King

Alexandra King is the Shamrock & Roll Road Ready promotion winner for her song, “Bottoms Up,” which she co-wrote with Evan Sieling.

“‘Bottoms Up’ is pure fun—no overthinking, just good craic,” King told American Songwriter of her winning song. “I wanted to write a classic drinking song that feels timeless, like it could’ve been sung 50 years ago or written last week after one too many pints. It’s a love letter to the Irish pub, whether that’s in New York or Ireland: the dog asleep in the corner, the turf fire going, the perfectly poured pint in your hand, and that feeling that you’ve just walked into your second home.”

The track is a meaningful one for King, who noted that “the pub is the heartbeat of my Irish-American culture.”

“It’s not just about the drink—it’s about the conversation, the music, the laughter, and the fact that you can walk in alone and leave with ten new friends,” she said. “I grew up in pubs with my dad, both in New York and Ireland, singing late into the night. He’s actually the ‘Paddy’ in the song—the guy buying rounds for everyone, whether he knows them or not, just to keep the night going and the songs flowing.”

Read on to learn more about King.

Alexandra King Q&A

WHAT FIRST GOT YOU INTO MUSIC?

I was born into a musical family. Both of my parents sang and performed around our hometown, so music was never optional—it was just part of life. I always joke that they were hoping I could sing like them, and if not, they made sure I could at least play by putting me on the piano. Thankfully, I took to both. Music has always felt like something that chose me just as much as I chose it.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING?

I’ve been songwriting since I was about 8 years old. My first songs were actually written with my dad—very serious, very heartfelt…Christmas songs, of course. A few years later, I wrote my first solo song while visiting my cousin’s farm in Ireland. I remember bringing a notebook outside, soaking in the scenery—the rolling fields, the quiet, and yes, even the baaing sheep—and thinking, “Well, this feels like a song.”

WHY DID YOU ENTER AMERICAN SONGWRITER’S SHAMROCK & ROLL PROMOTION?

A friend in the industry sent it my way and basically said, “This has your name all over it.” I was in the middle of releasing an Irish-American style drinking song, so the timing couldn’t have been better. I’ve entered other American Songwriter contests before, so it’s always been on my radar since moving to Nashville and going all in on music—but this one felt especially on brand. It felt less like a submission and more like, “Alright, this one may be meant to be.”

IS THE SONG YOU SUBMITTED INDICATIVE OF THE KIND OF MUSIC YOU MAKE?

It really is. My sound is a blend of the three places that shaped me: Nashville, New York, and Ireland. Some songs are cheeky, high-energy, and built for a singalong, while others lean into more vulnerable, storytelling moments. No matter the vibe, they’re always honest—and hopefully make people feel like they’re right there with me, whether that’s in a pub, a heartbreak, or somewhere in between.

WHAT DOES WINNING THE CONTEST MEAN TO YOU?

It means so much. This promotion feels incredibly aligned with who I am as an artist. The “road-ready” aspect has me especially excited because I’m just itching to get out and play these songs live. American Songwriter is such a respected publication, so to be recognized by the judges is a huge honor. It’s one of those moments where you pause and go, “OK… this is really happening!”

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?

I’ve always loved Ed Sheeran’s songwriting—his honesty, his storytelling, and how effortlessly

he weaves his culture and love of Irish music into everything he does. I’m also a huge fan of

Kacey Musgraves. Her relatability and wit are just unmatched. She says things in songs that

make you laugh, think, and occasionally feel a little too seen.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

2026 is a big one. I’m releasing my debut album on June 5, which still feels a little surreal to say out loud. I’ve also got another single from the project coming on May 15 called “Spare Key.” And then the super fun part: hitting the road. I’ll be playing shows across New York, Nashville, Ireland, and the U.K.—basically anywhere that will let me bring a guitar and a few good stories. I’m really excited to get this music out into the world and connect with people face-to-face.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?

I truly believe music heals—and I’ve experienced that firsthand. In 2020, I broke my neck and was left partially paralyzed for several months. The prognosis was pretty heavy, but through determination—and honestly, through music helping me reconnect with my body and muscle memory—I was able to regain movement and recover beyond what was expected. At the time, I was in the middle of law school, and that experience completely shifted my path toward pursuing music full-time.

Now, I try to give that back however I can. I sing in hospitals through Musicians On Call, work with the Special Olympics, and connect with people through my songs—whether that’s helping them through something difficult or just giving them a reason to smile. My dream is to keep putting music into the world, tour globally, and hopefully make a real difference along the way.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?

Enter. Seriously. Even if you’ve entered before and didn’t win, do it again. Keep showing up, keep putting your music out there, and look for opportunities that genuinely fit your sound. The worst that can happen is nothing—and the best can completely surprise you. Nothing ventured, nothing gained… and at the very least, you’ll have a great story for the pub.

Photo by Rhonni Witham