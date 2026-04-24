Carly Pearce Celebrates Birthday With Surprise Ticket Giveaway That Has Fans Scrambling

While fans dream of seeing their favorite singer in concert, the reality of making it a possibility comes with a hefty price tag. Looking at the price of an average ticket in 2025, most fans paid around $135.00. That price drastically changed when looking at singers like Morgan Wallen or Taylor Swift. For Swift, some fans paid thousands just to get into the stadium. Not wanting her fans to break the bank to see her, Carly Pearce recently offered a birthday surprise unlike any other.

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Celebrating her birthday, Pearce wanted to do more than share a post about her life and career. She wanted to spend it with those who made her own dream a reality. And to do that, she decided to give away four free tickets to her concert at Bowling Green. That’s right – four FREE tickets. The word free was more than enough to have fans scrambling to comment on her post.

I have 4 tickets to give away in Bowling Green tonight. Celebrating my birthday AND ‘You Can Have Him’ 🥰 who wants them?! — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) April 23, 2026

Tweeting, “I have 4 tickets to give away in Bowling Green tonight. Celebrating my birthday AND ‘You Can Have Him’, who wants them?” It didn’t take long before one fan commented, “Ahh, I would love to see you live.” That was more than enough for Peatce to reply, “Leaving two tickets under your name at will call.”

[RELATED: Carly Pearce Talks Chemistry With Riley Green in “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” Video]

Carly Pearce Celebrates Her Birthday With More Than Free Concert Tickets

Keeping her word, the fan was completely shocked by Pearce’s response. Sadly, they replied they couldn’t attend the concert due to not being able to find a babysitter. With the two tickets back up for grabs, fans once again added their name to the drawing.

Making it a birthday that she would never forget, Pearce eventually found two individuals who jumped at the chance to take the free tickets.

Pearce’s birthday extravaganza came with more than free tickets. She turned to Instagram to keep the festivities going as she released her newest song, “You Can Have Him.” “Surprise… For my birthday this year, I wanted to give y’all a little something early. ‘You Can Have Him’ song and music video out at 11pm.”

With Pearce dropping the music video, fans not only sent her birthday wishes but insisted, “It’s official, Carly Pearce is the next Loretta Lynn.”

By turning her birthday into a moment of generosity, Pearce reminded everyone why her bond with her audience continues to grow stronger. And even on her birthday, it wasn’t about her – it was about giving back to the fans who have supported her every step of the way.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)