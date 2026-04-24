A Q&A With the Shamrock & Roll Song Contest Promotion Winner, MOMA

MOMA is the Shamrock & Roll Song Contest promotion winner for their song, “Hey.”

Band members Molly Bobroff and Matt Day teamed up with Thomas Philpott to pen the track, which is “all about release.”

“Life can feel repetitive and heavy at times, and everyone reaches a point where they just need to switch off and let go,” MOMA told American Songwriter. “We wanted the song to feel like that moment at the end of a long week, being in a pub with your friends, shaking off the stress, and just enjoying yourself. It’s meant to be a burst of euphoria and relief, even if it’s only for three minutes.”

The win is significant to the London-based band as work to grow their reach in the U.S.

“Breaking into the U.S. has always been a big goal for us, and this felt like a great way to start bridging that gap,” the band said of the contest. “We’re still at an early stage with a small, but growing following, so opportunities like this really matter. Having support from established names in the industry helps validate what we’re doing and gives us a platform to reach new audiences.”

Read on to learn more about MOMA.

MOMA Q&A

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN SONGWRITING? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC IN THE FIRST PLACE?

Music has always been a constant for us. Matt has been playing guitar and singing since he was around 8, and started writing songs at 14. Molly has been singing since she was 10 and began writing at the same age. Tom has been producing music since he was 16. As a band, we’ve been writing together for the past three years.

Growing up learning and performing songs we loved naturally led us into creating our own. There was always that thought in the back of our minds, “If the artists we admire can do it, why can’t we?” Over time, that turned into a real drive to write, perform, and connect with people. A lot of what we make comes from years of obsessing over melodies, lyrics, and trying to capture a feeling in a song.

IS THE SONG YOU SUBMITTED INDICATIVE OF THE KIND OF MUSIC YOU MAKE?



Yes. We’d describe ourselves as an alternative indie folk band with rock influences. We’re really drawn to making cinematic, anthemic music that people can connect with. “Hey” captures that energy and sense of togetherness, but we like to explore different vibes, moods and textures across all our songs.

WHAT DOES WINNING THE CONTEST MEAN TO YOU?

It’s a huge step for us, and means the world to have won! Recognition like this goes a long way, not just in terms of credibility, but in helping us keep moving forward. As independent artists, any support, whether it’s exposure or financial, directly impacts our ability to record, produce, and release more music. At the end of the day, it helps us create better work and reach more people.

WHAT SONGWRITERS AND ARTISTS DO YOU COUNT AS YOUR BIGGEST INSPIRATIONS? WHY?



We take inspiration from a mix of artists. Bands like Mumford & Sons have always stood out for their lyricism and musicality. The way they tell honest stories in a poetic way really resonates. We also love artists like Paulo Nutini, Florence + The Machine, and Gerry Cinnamon for their anthemic, crowd-connecting energy. On a more personal level, Sufjan Stevens has been a big influence as well, especially in how he combines deeply meaningful lyrics with complex guitar melodies that feel very direct and human.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PLANS IN 2026.

Our bandmate and charting producer, Tom Philpott, co-creates most of our material with us, and Sony Music studio engineer Jack Hudson mixes and masters. Right now, the focus is on getting as much music out as possible and continuing to build momentum. We’re releasing a steady stream of singles throughout 2026—one each month—so people can really get a sense of who we are and how our sound is developing, whilst also getting on as many stages as we can to perform live. It’s all about consistency at this stage: writing, recording, releasing, and getting the music in front of as many people as we can.

WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST CAREER DREAM?



To play the biggest stages in the world and take our music as far as it can go. Festivals, touring internationally, just being able to travel and connect with people through what we make. Glastonbury is definitely high on that list.



WHAT WOULD YOU TELL OTHER ARTISTS WHO ARE CONSIDERING ENTERING THE CONTEST?



Just go for it. You don’t lose anything by putting yourself out there, and opportunities like this can open doors you didn’t expect. At the very least, it’s a chance to share your music with a wider audience. That’s what it’s all about.

Photo by Doll worx