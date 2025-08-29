A Q&A With the Highway Hits Song Contest Promotion Winner, FLAVIA

“Like No One’s Watching”

By Flavia Watson (FLAVIA)

Interview by American Songwriter

FLAVIA is the American Songwriter Highway Hits Song Contest Promotion winner for her song “Like No One’s Watching.” American Songwriter caught up with her to get the story behind her road trip hit.

How long have you been songwriting?



Hi! I wrote my first song at 8 years old. I was so proud of my song, that I wrote it out on a big cutout piece of cardboard and hung it on my wall with some yarn. Looking back the song is hilarious to me, but at the time I thought it was gold.

It was really about 9 years ago that I started diving very deep into songwriting for myself and other artists. I threw myself into as many songwriting sessions as I could. After hundreds of songs written, and 10’s of thousands of hours invested into my craft, I really felt that I had developed a super strong muscle that I could count on. There’s nothing I love more than songwriting and that creative energy that flows through.

Why did you enter American Songwriter’s Highway Hits Promotion?

It feels so good to be seen and valued as a songwriter, and to receive recognition for a beautiful craft that you pour your love and energy into. As an indie artist, you take your wins where you can get them, and this is definitely a win!

What was the inspiration behind your song, “Like No One’s Watching”?

This song is about loving someone so deeply that it’s like no one else exists. That the world could end and and as long as you had each other, everything would be okay. It’s about throwing it all to the wind and loving like no one’s watching, being brave and expressive in your love and affection. Because tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, so make today count. Naturally, I was feeling very in love at the time. <3

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters and why?

Julia Michaels, Sia and Jessie Reyez are some of my favorites! They are incredible, so real and raw.

Are you planning to release any new music this year?

I have been releasing a new song every month leading up to my debut album release. It’s been super exciting to have so much new music to pour into the world. Stay tuned for my album, and check out some of the songs already out like “Cruel Joke”, and “Learning To Love Me”. And of course “Like No One’s Watching” is on it as well!

What would you tell other artists who are considering entering the contest?

Go for it! What have you got to lose? Believe in yourself! And KEEP TRYING. I had been consistently submitting to song contests for years, without ever winning. And 5 years ago I got pretty frustrated about it and told myself that it was a waste of time, and that that year would be my last time submitting….and then I won. And I have consistently won various major and well renowned songwriting contests each year since. Thankfully I didn’t quit! Practice makes progress.







Listen to the winning song below: