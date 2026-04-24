3 Country Stars From the 1970s I Know You Don’t Remember (And Why You Should)

Remember these legendary country stars from the 1970s? If the years have escaped you or you’re on the younger side of country music fandom, you might have forgotten about or totally missed these 70s icons. Let’s revisit their careers and recommend some of their best work to get familiar with, shall we?

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Mel Street

Mel Street had a whopping 13 hits reach the Top 20 on the country charts in the United States between 1972 and 1978. His most notable hit was likely his debut single from 1972, “Borrowed Angel”, which he also wrote himself. That memorable tune hit No. 7 on the country charts. From there, songs like “Lovin’ On Back Streets”, “I Met A Friend Of Yours Today”, and “If I Had A Cheating Heart” reached the Top 10. He was set to have a long and successful career as a country singer-songwriter.

Sadly, Street struggled with depression and took his own life in 1978 at the age of 45. One can’t help but wonder what could have come of this genuinely talented artist if he had gotten help in time.

Susan Raye

Susan Raye was a country-pop starlet before country-pop really became a huge thing in the 1990s. After spinning her notable 1971 hit “L.A. International Airport” for a few seconds, you might just remember her. Raye hit the charts in a big way with that song, reaching No. 9 on the country charts and No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She enjoyed another 18 hits that reached the Top 40 on the country charts, too, most of which were released in the 1970s. In the late 1970s, though, Raye decided to focus on her family and faith and left the music business behind.

Billy “Crash” Craddock

A little bit country, a little bit rockabilly, Billy “Crash” Craddock really was the best of both worlds. This entry on our list of 1970s country stars that deserve more love today dropped a string of high-charting hits in the 1970s. Just a few include “Rub It In”, “Ruby Baby”, “Easy As Pie”, and “A Tear Fell”, among many others, all released in the 70s. Though, his career continued to carry on strong through the 2020s. His last studio album was the 2021 record Paint Your Toes.

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