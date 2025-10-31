A Real-Life Tragedy That Came Out of the “Paul Is Dead” Conspiracy Theory, As Told by Former Michigan Radio DJ

Pinpointing the exact origin of a conspiracy theory, particularly one that circulated the entire globe, is like trying to pick a needle out of a haystack, and the infamous “Paul is dead” conspiracy theory that hung over The Beatles’ legacy is certainly no exception. Most sources trace the theory back to Michigan, of all places, thanks to a radio DJ named Russ Gibb who helped perpetuate the rumor on Detroit’s WKNR in the fall of 1969. His association with the theory is understandable, given how many news outlets cited Gibb as a primary source and expert on the matter.

But according to Larry Monroe, a former radio DJ in nearby Ann Arbor, fervor over whether or not Paul McCartney was actually alive started on his radio station, WOIA. Although Monroe wasn’t a huge Beatles fan himself, he took note when multiple listeners began calling the station during his live late-night radio show to ask about the rumor that McCartney had died years earlier in a car crash. Monroe began investigating the matter, consulting with local record shop owners and fellow DJs while examining the lyrics and music on the LPs himself.

Eventually, Monroe began taking calls directly on the air. On October 9, 1969, a group of Eastern Michigan University students called WOIA to discuss their theories about McCartney. A power failure cut the lights of the dorm from which the students were calling, scaring everyone involved, Monroe included. The next night, Monroe took this public interest one step further and held a panel to discuss the conspiracy theory. “We covered the evidence, played the records that held the clues, and took calls from the audience,” Monroe later wrote. “The response was really overwhelming.”

How the “Paul Is Dead” Theory Beget a Real-Life Tragedy

After Larry Monroe held his on-air panel in the wee hours of October 10, he was catching up on some much-needed sleep when he awoke to a fellow WOIA host knocking on his door. Country Dan, a daytime country DJ, told Monroe that a mutual friend of theirs had died trying to get to Monroe’s panel. Dan and their friend, Russ Updike, were listening to the panel when Updike decided he wanted to drive to the station and be a part of it, too. Dan, who was sick, told Updike he didn’t want to go. So, he left himself. While driving there, a drunk driver topped a hill going 80 mph and killed Updike. “Russ died instantly, listening to my radio program,” Monroe wrote.

But of course, life has a way of moving on, even in the face of immense tragedy. As Monroe tried to reconcile the loss of his friend—who died while trying to get to his radio show—the rumors about Paul McCartney being dead were strengthening. Soon, Detroit radio stations like the one where Russ Gibb worked began picking up on the rumor. Listenership was through the roof. Every radio station with any sense was pushing the story because, frankly, it was making people tune in.

Monroe’s boss told him to lean into the conspiracy theory the next time he was on air. However, he couldn’t do it. The death of his friend was still too raw. He began his show with Bob Dylan’s “Too Much of Nothing” and refused to play a single Beatles tune, despite countless people calling in to ask about Paul McCartney.

Did The Michigan Radio Station Really Start The Rumor?

…yes and no. Larry Monroe’s late-night program on WOIA out of Ann Arbor certainly helped influence the radio programs in Detroit. However, an article dated even earlier than Monroe’s first mention of the “Paul is dead” conspiracy theory would suggest that Drake University’s The Times-Delphic was responsible for kickstarting the rumor. (For years, many people credited Northern Illinois University’s The Northern Star as being the original source. In 2023, the paper dispelled this falsehood by issuing a public apology for plagiarizing The Times-Delphic all those decades ago.)

Monroe stated that the rumor was likely even older, dating back to around 1967. The release of Abbey Road seemed to light a new fire under the conspiracy theory, turning it into the full-blown hoax that led Paul McCartney to appear on the cover of Life magazine just to tell everyone he was alive. Still, the players involved in this infamous conspiracy enjoyed a bit of the limelight—Monroe not included. “Russ Gibb was famous,” he wrote. “And I had a dead man on my mind. Ironically, the dead man’s name was Russ.”

Photo by WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images