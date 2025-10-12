Aaron Watson Raises Money for Sick 2-Year-Old Boy in His Late Daughter’s Memory

Aaron Watson is giving back in honor of a very special person. The country singer marked the 14th anniversary of his daughter’s death by sharing a fundraiser for a child in need.

Videos by American Songwriter

Watson and his wife, Kimberly, lost their baby girl just over one hour after she died. In her memory, Watson shared a fundraiser for a 2-year-old boy named Bedford.

“Fourteen years ago, my wife and I, we lost our little baby girl, Julia Grace. I held Julia in my arms as she slipped away. Her birthday will be on Friday,” Watson said. “I want to honor our little baby girl, Julia Grace, by helping out this little boy named Bedford.”

“Bedford is two-and-a-half years old, and he has a rare genetic disorder,” he continued. “I want us to help raise money so that Bedford can have a playground… That’s what I want for Julia’s birthday this year.”

Aaron Watson Asks for Donations in His Late Daughter’s Honor

In a second video, which he recorded at Julia’s gravesite, Watson emotionally discussed the situation again, this time fighting back tears.

“Bedford has a genetic disorder that has no cure. It’s left him handicapped,” Watson explained, before sharing a sweet video of Bedford.

Another video featured the singer performing “Bluebonnets,” the 2015 song he penned about Julia.

There’s so much I can’t explain / Such as gravity and pain / Still I remain / Blindfolded full of faith / I kiss my angel girl goodbye / Still can’t help but wonder why / But I believe I’ll see her again some day / So hold ’em tender, hold ’em tight / Pray every morning, day and night / That God will help you raise ’em right /And don’t you blink, don’t blink / Like bluebonnets in the spring / We’re only here for a little while / It’s beautiful and bittersweet / So make the most of every mile / So pack light and love heavy / Give it all your heart and soul / So in the end you won’t regret one thing / Life is like bluebonnets in the spring

“To celebrate our little Julia’s heavenly birthday… let’s help Bedford get a playground! Please share this and make Bedford go viral!” Watson wrote. “We love ya @wonderfullifewithbedford.”

What to Know About Aaron Watson’s Fundraiser for Bedford

Unlimited Play, a non-profit organization that builds inclusive playgrounds where children of all abilities can play together, is putting on the fundraiser. On the website, more information is available about the toddler and his condition.

“Two-and-a-half-year-old Bedford Erickson, was born with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome (SJS), a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle stiffness and skeletal differences making a typical playground nearly impossible to enjoy,” the description read. “When we saw Bedford’s story on TikTok, we knew we had to help.”

“Through our new Together We Play initiative, we are proud to help design & build ‘Bedford’s Inclusive Playground’ at his school in Kankakee, Illinois, a space where he and all children can play side by side,” the description continued. “We are honored. We are inspired. And we would be so grateful for your support!”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images