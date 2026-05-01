Ella Langley Just Keeps on Breaking Records With “Choosin’ Texas”—This Time Making Billboard History

Ella Langley shook up the country music landscape with her 2024 debut Hungover, featuring the viral Riley Green duet “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Weren’t for the Wind”. Needless to say, the Alabama native managed to avoid the sophomore slump with her follow-up album, Dandelion, released in April. By most metrics, the album’s lead single, “Choosin’ Texas”, has surpassed “You Look Like You Love Me”, making Langley the first female country artist to simultaneously top all three of the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts. Now, the seven-time ACM Award nominee, 26, is celebrating yet another milestone.

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According to Country Music Tunes, “Choosin’ Texas” now holds the record for most weeks atop the Hot 100 by a woman who also reached No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Langley’s latest career achievement comes on the heels of receiving the Powerhouse Award at the Billboard 2026 Women in Music event.

During Wednesday’s (April 29) ceremony at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson presented her with the trophy. The Powerhouse Award goes to an artist whose music dominated in their respected year through streaming, sales, and radio.

“She comes from the kind of place where you learn early how to work hard, tell the truth, and stand 10 toes down in who you are and the stories you were born to tell,” Wilson, 33, said by way of introduction. “That’s what makes this Powerhouse Award feel so right.”

Ella Langley Has Now Passed Up Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber

“You Look Like You Love Me” is the kind of song that only comes around once in an artist’s career. Yet somehow, Ella Langley managed another once-in-a-lifetime hit with “Choosin’ Texas”. The song recently dethroned Taylor Swift’s 2012 hit “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” as the longest run at the top from a song by a female artist that also hit No. 1 on the country charts.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Bests Beyoncé as Country’s New Leading Lady Continues Historic Chart Run]

In response to the monumental news, Langley joked that her head was “spinning around like an owl.”

“You ever seen that? It’s pretty scary,” she said on the red carpet ahead of the Billboard 2026 Women in Music event. “It’s nuts. I’m just excited.”

According to Forbes, “Choosin’ Texas” has also surpassed “10,000 Hours”—the Grammy-winning collaboration between Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber—as the eighth-longest-running hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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