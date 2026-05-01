Final Album From David Allan Coe Set for Posthumous Release

After a stint in prison, David Allan Coe hoped to change his life when he headed to Nashville. At the start of his career, the singer spent his days busking. But never losing his passion for music, that busking led to a career that continues today. Sadly, on April 29, the legendary singer passed away at 86. With friends, family, and fellow singers honoring his legacy, Coe’s manager announced one final album from the hitmaker.

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Having spent years with Coe, his manager, Ken Madson, shared the exciting news on Thursday. During the conversation, he admitted that Coe had one more album to release. Originally recorded in 2017, Madson explained that the label questioned the songs and decided to pause the project.

Now, after nearly a decade on the shelf, Madson hoped to release one last album from the outlaw legend on his birthday, September 6. As for what the album will consist of, the manager noted that there would be unreleased songs and even new material like “A Million Reasons.” While Madson holds the full rights to the final album, he insisted on wanting to work closely with Coe’s widow, Kimberly Hastings Coe.

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David Allan Coe Could Hit Theaters Thanks To Johnny Knoxville

At the time of Coe’s passing, Kimberly highlighted her husband’s career, declaring him to be “One of the best singers, songwriters, and performers of our time [and] never to be forgotten.” She added, “My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I’ll never forget him and I don’t want anyone else to ever forget him either.”

While no cause of death has been presented at this time, reports indicated that Coe’s health had been rapidly declining over the recent years. But through all the pain, a representative insisted, “David is a musical treasure. Even in his years of declining health, David appreciated all of the fans.”

With fans ready to get one last album from Coe, it seemed that a documentary might be on the way. Madson revealed that back in 2018, Johnny Knoxville sought to dive into the life, career, and world of Coe. While the project was finished, Madson was unsure when the film would hit theaters.

Though gone, Coe’s legacy remains. With a final album on the horizon and a possible documentary still waiting in the wings, his story is far from over. And for those who followed his journey, this last release offers one more chance to hear the man who never stopped telling it like it was.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)