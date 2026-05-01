David Allan Coe’s Daughter Claims She Was Not Notified Before His Passing

On April 29, David Allan Coe sadly passed away at 86. Although somewhat of a controversial figure in country music, the singer produced a career that lasted nearly six decades. And throughout that time, he recorded hits like “She Used to Love Me a Lot.” With the news of his passing circulating on social media, the singer’s daughter, Tanya Montana Coe, insisted that she was neither given a chance to see her father nor notified when he died.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a message on Instagram, Tanya suggested she learned about Coe’s passing from the news. “Waking up to the news that your dad has died and not being given the opportunity to see him one last time is a hell I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

While trying to navigate the loss of her father and the estranged relationship with her stepmother, Kimberly, Tanya added, “If anyone finds out about any funeral arrangements, please let me know as I would like to be at my dad’s funeral.”

[RELATED: Final Album From David Allan Coe Set for Posthumous Release]

Tanya Promises She “Never” Gave Up On David Allan Coe

Tanya noted that she had not “heard anything” surrounding her father’s death from Kimberly. Posting the heartbreaking news on social media, she shared a series of pictures from her life with Coe. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and condolences. I couldn’t have loved my dad more and I never gave up on him.”

Although not revealing the entire story surrounding her childhood with Coe, Tanya admitted that not talking was “truly a horrific pain and has been for some time now.” But at the same time, she promised, “I will never give up on him. When I was little, he used to tell me ‘blood is blood, family is forever’ and I took that to heart.

Not the ending that Tanya wanted, fans showered her with love and support during this difficult time. “That truly sucks. So sorry. You kids were the first ones to come to mind when I read it.” One comment read, “Jesus. Thought of you and your siblings when I heard the news. I’m so sorry for your loss and if you ever need an ear, I am here.”

With country music remembering the outlaw legacy of the man behind “The Ride”, Tanya sought to highlight the person off the stage. The one she called dad.



(Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)