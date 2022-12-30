Adam Lambert Shares Cover of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is poised to drop his next solo album, a project of covers that will see the pop star re-imagine hits old and new.

Titled High Drama, the album will feature renditions of Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Ann Peebles’ “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” Lana Del Rey’s “West Coast,” P!nk’s “My Attic,” and more. Lambert recently shared his latest offering from the forthcoming project in the form of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For a Hero.”

“It’s a fun challenge to figure out a way of doing a 180 with a song,” the 2009 American Idol runner-up explained in a statement. “This album is a foray into my world.

“Over the past decade, I’ve explored a few different areas and sounds and energies, and I feel like part of this new chapter in my career is me being really clear on who I am, and what I am, and what I’m not,” he continued. “I think that’s all coming out in these tracks.”

Beat-heavy and synth-driven, his thundering rendition of the Tyler classic shines under his commanding vocals. Listen to the cover, below.

Lambert first revealed the album on the British daytime talk show, This Morning.

“I’m very excited to announce that I have a new album coming out,” the “Whataya Want from Me” singer shared with the hosts, adding that the album, made available for pre-order this month, will feature around 11 tracks and will be full of “surprises” and “variety.”

“We thought, let me do an album where I take songs that you probably know, maybe a few you don’t know, and completely flip them around so they feel like something new and something that you haven’t heard before,” he explained.

High Drama is set for release on February 24.

