Lainey Wilson Reveals What Aspect of Her Wedding She Didn’t “Give a Damn” About

Lainey Wilson didn’t focus on her guests’ fashion choices at her wedding. Following the country singer’s wedding to Devlin “Duck” Hodges, Wilson told People about the aspect of her big day she didn’t stress over.

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“Honestly, we were the ones that were a little less stressed,” Wilson said. “Everybody else was worried about what they were going to wear to the wedding. We were like, ‘You can wear your birthday suit. We don’t give a damn.’”

As for the nuptials as a whole, Wilson gushed, “”It was everything that we could have imagined, to be honest. It was perfect. It was beautiful.”

Wilson didn’t have to stress about her own wedding look. Her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn, worked with the team at Oscar de la Renta to design her gown. The dress featured cherry blossoms throughout, which was meaningful to the singer.

“The cherry blossom represents living in the moment,” Wilson told Vogue, “and that’s exactly what we did.”

What to Know About Lainey Wilson’s Wedding

The event, which was at Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, was one to remember. Lauren Alaina, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, Wynonna Judd, and Ella Langley were all present as Wilson and Hodges exchanged vows.

“You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze,” Wilson said of her wedding ceremony. “I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar.”

The crowd hung around for the cocktail hour and reception too. Guests got to both functions via a line march, courtesy of The Rebirth Brass Band, a 12-piece jazz band.

“My mama led the dinner prayer for all of our guests, and we settled in for a night of good food, good company, and good music,” Wilson said. “Our family and friends know how to have a good time, and the dance floor was packed all night.”

When it was time for Wilson and Hodges to leave as husband and wife, they “followed the band through a send-off line of sparklers and cheering loved ones, climbed into an old white Ford truck, and drove off!”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic