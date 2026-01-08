“After 13 Years It’s Finally Beat Me Up”: This Country Star Is Going on Hiatus—but Promises “This Isn’t a Goodbye”

Although country singers often discuss the glamorous side of fame, most of them have the same complaint when it comes to a career on the stage – touring. The idea of traveling the world, singing night after night, might appeal to some, but spending countless hours on the road takes a toll. Countless times, stars have discussed the loneliness of the open highway. And if that wasn’t enough, living life on a bus felt like a cage. While some thoroughly enjoy life on the road, Chase Rice explained why touring was the reason he needed to take a break.

First breaking into country music in 2010, Rice spent nearly two decades building a career in the genre. Throughout that time, he helped write songs like “Cruise” for Florida Georgia Line. He was also behind “Eyes On You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” Releasing several studio albums, Rice shared an unusual update with fans.

While most singers are announcing new albums, tours, and songs, Chase took a different approach in 2026. Posting a video on Instagram, the country singer showed a snapshot of his life in the spotlight. He wrote, “I’ve been touring for 13 years and I’ve lived a dream far greater than I could’ve ever expected. This isn’t a goodbye thing or anything like that to be clear upfront, although it may feel like that, but I’m exhausted.”

Chase Rice Not Ready To Say Goodbye

Mentally and physically exhausted from the demands of stardom, Rice noted how he lost his way. “I haven’t been able to be myself on stage in quite a while and really enjoy music and why I got into it in the first place. I love songs, I love living them, hearing stories from other people, and figuring out how to put that life into music. After 13 years it’s finally beat me up to the point where I need to step away for a while.”

With Rice making the announcement, the country singer still had a few shows lined up for 2026. But when it came to touring, Rice needed some time away. But he promised it wasn’t goodbye. “I hope we can all get together in the coming years and get back to enjoying life on the road again.”

Gaining support from fans over his decision, Rice made his 2026 resolution about taking care of himself before finding his way back to the music that first inspired him.

