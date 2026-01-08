These 3 Tragic Country Songs Were All Released in 1986

1986 was a sad year in country music, at least based on some of the songs that were released. These are three of the most tragic country songs ever, which all happened to come out in 1986.

“Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” by Dan Seals

Dan Seals wrote “Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)” with Bob McDill. The song is on Seals’ It Won’t Be Blue Anymore album.

“Everything That Glitter (Is Not Gold)” is about a man whose wife is a popular rodeo star, choosing her career over family life.

The heartbreaking song says, “Saw your picture on a poster in a cafe out in Phoenix / Guess you’re still the sweetheart of the rodeo / As for me and little Casey, we still make the circuit / In a one horse trailer and a mobile home / And she still asks about you all the time / And I guess we never even cross your mind / But, oh, sometimes I think about you / And the way you used to ride out / In your rhinestones and your sequins / With the sunlight on your hair / And, oh, the crowd will always love you / But, as for me, I’ve come to know / Everything that glitters is not gold.”

Seals passed away in 2009. In 2025, Luke Bryan released a new version of the song with Seals.

“When I think of all time iconic songs, this one definitely comes top of mind,” Bryan says.

“Whoever’s In New England” by Reba McEntire

Is there anything sadder than the acceptance of infidelity? Reba McEntire painfully sings about accepting a husband’s wayward ways in “Whoever’s In New England“. Written by Kendal Franceschi and Quentin Powers, the song is the title track of McEntire’s tenth studio album.

“Whoever’s In New England” says, “When whoever’s in New England is through with you / And Boston finds better things to do / You know it’s not too late / ‘Cause you’ll always have a place to come back to / When whoever’s in New England is through with you.”

McEntire not only had a No. 1 hit with “Whoever’s In New England”, but it helped launch an entirely new career for her. “Whoever’s In New England” is McEntire’s first music video.

“I’ll never forget going to Boston and filming my very first video for ‘Whoever’s In New England,’” McEntire says. “My first acting experience, to my knowledge.”

“Cry Myself To Sleep” by The Judds

“Cry Myself To Sleep” is on The Judds’ sophomore Rockin’ With The Rhythm album. Written by Paul Kennedy, The Judds made “Cry Myself To Sleep” their eighth No. 1 single.

“Cry Myself To Sleep” is about the resignation of knowing a relationship is truly over, even if it hurts. The song says, “I’ve tried so hard / You know I can’t do more / It’s the turn of the card / It’s the close of the door / The lies you told / You know they hurt so deep / So I’ll go home / And cry myself to sleep.”

Before the Judds,Steve Earle recorded a version first, before The Judds. Earle first released “Cry Myself To Sleep” in 1984. The song also appears on his 1987 Early Tracks record.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images