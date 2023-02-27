Alabama Announces the Revival of June Jam

For the first time in 26 years, Alabama will throw their legendary live concert tradition, June Jam.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Set to take place in their hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama, June Jam will be held on June 3. The event, located at the VFW Fairgrounds, will see Alabama headline. Additional performances from a variety of special guests will be announced at a later date.

June Jam is a legacy in and of itself. “Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam and it will go on forever,” said the band’s lead singer Randy Owen in a statement.

The inaugural June Jam event was held in 1982 and brought together some of the biggest names in country music for charity. By 1991, the event was one of the largest country music gatherings in the nation. Since its inception, the June Jam Foundation has raised more than $15 million for charities.

“We lost Jeff and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam,” Owen added. “We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”

This year, the band’s Fan Appreciation Week will also take place in the days preceding the concert event. The week will host an array of events, including a talent contest, a songwriters concert, a special Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation brunch, “Fandemonium” at Owen’s farm. A public Celebration of Life ceremony for the late member Jeff Cook, who passed away on Nov. 7, 2022, will also be held. A full schedule of the week’s events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for June Jam will be available for public on-sale on Wednesday (Mar. 1) at 10:00 a.m. Central.

Check out the below news clip from 1987 as the town of Fort Payne prepares for the year’s June Jam celebration.

Photo by Rick Diamond