Look: Alan Jackson and Wife Denise Share Photo Celebrating 44 Years of Marriage

Most country fans know Alan Jackson as one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 75 million records sold. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. But before he received two Grammy Awards, he was just a man in love with a girl named Denise. Marrying on December 15, 1979, not only has the couple watched their wealth climb to over $100 million but they recently celebrated a marriage stretching four decades.

Taking to social media to celebrate 44 years together, the team behind Jackson’s accounts posted this message, “44 years strong! Let’s all send our warmest wishes to Alan and Denise as they celebrate their special day. Happy Anniversary!” Many fans also wished the couple a happy anniversary.

After meeting for the first time at a Dairy Queen, Jackson married Denise after she graduated high school. Six years later, they moved to Nashville as the singer hoped to get his big break. And he did, but it was thanks to his wife meeting icon Glen Campbell when she was a flight attendant. Campbell gave her a business card, and that chance encounter helped Jackson get his first publishing deal.

The Secret to Their Happy Marriage

While remembering the good moments, Jackson never forgot watching his wife struggle with colorectal cancer in 2010. Standing by her side, he admitted, “To see her go through that, it was the hardest thing I’ve ever been through. I’ve been taking care of her since she was 16, but I couldn’t do anything to help her. It was tough.”

Eventually overcoming cancer, the Jacksons have relied on each other for love and support. Back in 2008, Denise explained the secret to their marriage with People. “Even if it’s just getting up 30 minutes before the children do in the morning, having our coffee and being together uninterrupted. Or sitting on the porch in the afternoon for 10 minutes to catch up on our day,” she said.

