Alan Jackson Becomes a Grandfather

A member of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame, and The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson can now add grandfather to his list of honors.

Celebrating his 43rd wedding anniversary with his wife Denise, the Grammy-winning country legend also welcomed their daughter Ali and her husband Sam’s son, Jackson Alvie Bradshaw into the world on Dec. 13.

“Denise and I are celebrating our 43rd wedding anniversary with our new grandson Jackson Alvie Bradshaw,” shared Jackson on Instagram. “So happy that this little guy has made us grandparents.”

In 2022, Jackson revealed that he was diagnosed with the neurological disorder Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage in the arms and legs, in 2011.

Over a career spanning more than 30 years since releasing his debut single “Blue Blooded Woman” in 1989 and through 21 albums—with his most recent Where Have You Gone in 2021—Jackson has won to Grammy awards, 15 ACM Awards, 15 CMA Awards, including three Entertainer of the Year wins. Of Jackson’s 66 released singles, all but seven hit the Top 40 on the Billboard Country Songs chart.

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, Jackson was also inducted by Loretta Lynn into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017. In October 2022, Jackson was given the Artist of a Lifetime award during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony, and he recently picked up the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9.

Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, and Lainey Wilson performed a tribute to the country legend during the CMA ceremony before Jackson came on stage to perform his 1991 hit “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” with the foursome.

“I’ve been so blessed,” said Jackson at this end of his acceptance speech. “I’m still living that honky tonk dream.”

Photo: Kristy Belcher / Courtesy UMG