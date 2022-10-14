Alan Jackson, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson and More to Be Honored at CMT Artist of the Year Ceremony

Friday night (Oct. 14), generations of country music excellence will be on display as CMT holds its annual Artists of the Year ceremony from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Among the night’s honorees are Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes, Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Luke Combs, and Alan Jackson.

Each of the honorees’ music will be highlighted with star-studded tribute performances and intros from presenters Chris Stapleton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dan + Shay, Gary Lenox, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsey Asbille, and Shane McAnally.

The ceremony will also serve as an opportunity to fete the late, great Loretta Lynn in light of her death earlier this month. Ahead of receiving his “Artist of a Lifetime” award, Jackson will take center stage and pay tribute to Lynn’s enduring legacy.

Wilson will be named Breakout Artist of The Year for 2022, adding her to the ranks alongside Mickey Guyton, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, and Chris Stapleton.

All of the honorees will perform their own music alongside the tributes. Hayes and Ciara will join forces for the first performance of their new collaboration track while Riley Green will take the stage to honor Luke Combs.

“The celebration promises to be an unforgettable night, with a stacked lineup that includes solo performances from several of this year’s ‘Artist of the Year’ honorees: Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”), Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”),” a press statement for the event reads.

Past honorees include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lady A, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Gaby Barrett, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, and many other country staples. The 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year ceremony will air Friday, October 14 at 9/8c on CMT. Find more information, HERE.

Photo: Alan Jackson Courtesy UMG