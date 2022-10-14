Florence + The Machine Releases Surprise Live Album

If you thought Florence + The Machine’s most recent work, Dance Fever, couldn’t get any better, you should hear it live.

In the style of the indie occult rock ensemble, Dance Fever (Live At Madison Square Garden) was released under the cover of night in the early hours of Oct. 14. The 24-track live album was compiled from the band’s two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in September 2022.

Featuring hits from the chart-topping album, the live shows also saw fan favorites played, like “Shake It Out” and “Dog Days Are Over.”

“For an album that was so much about performance, the possession of it, the love-hate relationship with life on the road. And the ensuing grief when I thought it may never happen again. To get out to perform these songs has been the most extraordinary experience,” frontwoman Florence Welch said in a statement. “The connection with the audience and the catharsis is at a level I have never experienced before.”

She continued, “Maybe it’s because we all missed it so much. But people are bringing so much of themselves to these shows, I wanted to have a memory of ‘Dance Fever’ live. As a testament to this time, and a full circle moment. For an album so much about the loss of live music. To have a recording of the return means so much to me.”

Florence + The Machine will wrap up the fall leg of their North American tour this weekend (Oct. 14-15) with two sold-out shows at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Then, the band has tour dates scheduled across Europe and in the UK through late November with a run of shows in Australia and New Zealand, kicking off in March of 2023.

Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden) is out now and will also be available in a 2LP vinyl version on April 14, 2023. Until then, stream the live release below.

Photo by Autumn de Wilde / Sacks & Co.